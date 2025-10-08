No Toilets, Low Attendance: Ground Reality of Bihar's 'Education Revolution'
Patna: The claim of the Nitish Kumar government to revolutionise education in Bihar is in stark contrast to the ground realities in many rural schools. Even though it has suggested an education budget of Rs 60,964.87 crore in the Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, many schools continue to have no basic infrastructure, such as toilets.
At Upgraded Middle School in Nahwa village under Masaurhi block of Patna district, a two-story building was made in 2019 when the school was upgraded. Yet no toilets were constructed, and students and teachers had to endure daily hardship and embarrassment.
Without toilets, both the students and female teachers refrain from eating and drinking water throughout the school day. Female teachers visit neighboring houses within the village to access toilets, and it becomes a source of nuisance and embarrassment. "I have been here since I joined, and there has not been a hint of a toilet here. This gives us lots of trouble," said Preeti Kumari, a teacher at the school.
The lack of toilet facilities has also impacted attendance, particularly among girls. Though the overall enrollment of the school is over 150, with about 80 to 90 girls as well, attendance is poor. "Girls are reluctant to report to school as there is no toilet," Kumari said.
The villagers said that toilets had never been in the plan when the school was renovated. "The school used to be in the village, but since the upgrade and construction of this building, toilets weren't constructed," a resident said.
Responding to the issue, Masaurhi Block Education Officer Rajendra Thakur said, “We have received information about the lack of a toilet in this school. Steps are being taken to ensure construction soon so that students and teachers do not face difficulties.”
Bihar has almost 81,000 government schools, categorised under primary, middle, and secondary/higher secondary, as per Education Department statistics. Official figures assert that 96.4 percent of schools are equipped with toilets, out of which 94.3 percent are functional. Nahwa is an example that indicates the disparity between statistics and ground realities.
Among these schools, 81.6 percent have toilets for handwashing, and 94.3 percent are co-educational schools, i.e., girls are disproportionately hit by the absence of basic facilities. The state has approximately 43,000 primary (Grades 1–5), 29,000 middle (Grades 1–8), and 9,360 secondary and higher secondary (Grades 9–12) schools. Bihar's student-teacher ratio is 32:1, which is a trifle better than the 35:1 national average.
Shortage of infrastructure is more than just the lack of toilets. Up to June 2024, 4,918 Bihar government schools operated without buildings of their own, many sharing operations with other schools. Approximately 700 of the schools operate in two shifts—morning and evening shifts—while some others have as many as three classes in one room.
