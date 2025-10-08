ETV Bharat / state

No Toilets, Low Attendance: Ground Reality of Bihar's 'Education Revolution'

Patna: The claim of the Nitish Kumar government to revolutionise education in Bihar is in stark contrast to the ground realities in many rural schools. Even though it has suggested an education budget of Rs 60,964.87 crore in the Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, many schools continue to have no basic infrastructure, such as toilets.

At Upgraded Middle School in Nahwa village under Masaurhi block of Patna district, a two-story building was made in 2019 when the school was upgraded. Yet no toilets were constructed, and students and teachers had to endure daily hardship and embarrassment.

Without toilets, both the students and female teachers refrain from eating and drinking water throughout the school day. Female teachers visit neighboring houses within the village to access toilets, and it becomes a source of nuisance and embarrassment. "I have been here since I joined, and there has not been a hint of a toilet here. This gives us lots of trouble," said Preeti Kumari, a teacher at the school.

The lack of toilet facilities has also impacted attendance, particularly among girls. Though the overall enrollment of the school is over 150, with about 80 to 90 girls as well, attendance is poor. "Girls are reluctant to report to school as there is no toilet," Kumari said.

The villagers said that toilets had never been in the plan when the school was renovated. "The school used to be in the village, but since the upgrade and construction of this building, toilets weren't constructed," a resident said.