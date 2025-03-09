ETV Bharat / state

'No To Unnecessary Extravagance': Five Cousins Tie The Knot In A Low-key Affair In Uttarakhand

The mass wedding of the cousins was aimed at ending the extravaganza at weddings these days.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 9, 2025, 7:31 PM IST

Vikasnagar: Doing away with unnecessary extravagance at weddings these days, five youths of the same family tied the knot at a simple ceremony followed by a traditional feast for the village women in Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar.

The mass wedding took place at Panjia village of Jaunsar Bawar in Vikasnagar on March 2. Kalam Singh, a resident of Panjia village of Kalsi tehsil, is the eldest of five brothers. His sons Gambhir got married to Sheetal, Gajendra got married to Ishika and Govind got married to Nisha. Younger brother Deshraj's son Rahul got married to Ruhi and Mukul got married to Sheetal.

Upholding the age-old tradition of simple weddings, the five cousins tied the knot in a low-key affair. The marriage rituals were followed by a traditional 'Rahini Bhoj', a grand feast for the village women.

Kalam Singh, a resident of Panjia village, is a farmer. His three sons are employed in private companies while both the sons of the second brother are in the army. In Jaunsar Bawar, the wedding ceremony of the eldest son is celebrated as 'Baria ka Jajoda' (wedding) according to folk tradition. This is marked by the Rahini Bhoj in honour of the daughters-in-law and daughters of the family and the village and guests are also invited to the wedding.

Interestingly, Kalam Singh, the father of the grooms, happens to be the grandson of Veer Punku, a freedom fighter from Panjia village.

Over the simple wedding ceremony of the cousins, Singh said that the family gave a message to reduce the extravagance in wedding ceremonies.

He said that on the insistence of the family, it was decided to get all the five cousins married on the same day. The wedding also served as a get-together for the families, he said.

