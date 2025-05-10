'No Student Shall Be Forced To Leave If...': Punjab Govt's Fresh Instructions To Colleges And Universities Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Chandigarh: As Pakistan continues to target civilian areas in multiple northern states in India, the Punjab higher education department has issued directions to all the universities and colleges in the state to ensure the safety and welfare of students and not force anyone to leave the institutions.

Punjab Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, in a post on his X handle today, said: “In light of the prevailing situation, all universities & colleges across the State are directed to ensure student safety. No student shall be forced to leave campus if unable or unwilling due to safety, transport, or personal reasons. Institutions must provide food, shelter & care till the last student remains. Exams must not be a reason to compel stay. No academic penalty for those returning home—rescheduling or alternatives must be provided.”

He also shared an official memo from the Department of Higher Education, which listed the dos and don'ts for the institutions. It directed all Government and Private Universities and Colleges to abide by them.

"While holidays may be declared and students may return home, but no student shall be compelled to leave the campus if they are unable or unwilling to do so due to safety, transport, or personal reasons," the memo said.

"Till the last student remains on campus, the full responsibility for their safety, care, and well-being lies with the University and/or College Administration. This includes continued access to accommodation, food, healthcare, and essential services," it added.

The department further instructed that in case examinations are scheduled or ongoing, Universities shall not compel students to remain on campus against their will, and students who choose to return home due to the prevailing situation should be permitted to do so without academic penalty. "Examinations for such students may be rescheduled or alternative arrangements made, as has been adopted by State Universities in similar circumstances," it added.

The Universities were instructed to designate nodal officers/helpdesk to ensure effective communication with students and to address any arising concerns. "It is emphasised that students are entrusted to the care of the institution and its leadership and ensuring their safety is their solemn duty," the memo read.

"Any lapse in this regard shall be viewed with utmost seriousness, and the management of the concerned University/College shall be held personally accountable for any negligence," it added.

India and Pakistan are seeing serious armed confrontations following the April 22 terror attack in Pakistan. India launched Operation Sindoor on he night of May 6-7, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Since then, there have been massive escalations in tensions between the two countries, involving drone and missile attacks, and cross-border firings.