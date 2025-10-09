No Student For 18 Courses At Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University In Bhopal, Authorities Review Admission Crisis
This year, only 174 of total 1800 seats have filled in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University. As many as 18 courses have seen zero admissions.
Bhopal: For reasons unknown or rather best known to the authorities, Madhya Pradesh's only Hindi university is finding it hard to attract students for admission into different courses.
In this year's academic session, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University saw registration of 174 students out of total 1800 seats. Of those, 63 students enrolled across 27 postgraduate (PG) courses, 99 students enrolled in 11 undergraduate (UG) courses, while 12 students opted for 13 certificate and diploma courses. What's even more baffling is 18 courses had no admissions at all, while 11 courses saw only one student each. Also, the MA (Hindi) course saw just four new students this year.
The university began its first session in 2012-13, when roughly 60 students enrolled. The state government had envisioned the institution as the world's first university to offer education, training and research across arts, science, commerce, law, engineering, medicine and more, entirely through Hindi. Despite that vision and investment over the years, including a new building constructed for Rs five crore and an annual government grant of Rs 3.5 crore, the university has struggled to meet enrollment goals.
This year, admissions were opened for 68 courses for the 2025-26 session. However, 18 courses recorded zero admissions. Currently, nearly 500 students are studying at the university across all years and courses. If official reports are anything to go by, approximately 4973 students have taken admission here since 2012-13.
Not only regular courses, but several flagship courses have also reported zero intake. PG and UG courses with zero admissions include MA (Economics), MA (History), MA (Geography), MSc (Mathematics), MSc (Environment), MFSc, MCom, MBA, Guidance and Counseling, BA Yoga, BSc (Basic Sciences). Certificate and diploma courses with zero admissions include Panchakarma; Yoga and Naturopathy; Fisheries and Fisheries; Drama and Theatre; Folk Music; DCA and PGDCA.
The university initially planned to launch research programmes in Hindi across faculties, but no PhD programme has started to date. The administration employs 13 regular teachers recruited in 2023, with salaries of roughly Rs one lakh, and 22 guest scholars, each receiving an honorarium of about Rs 33,000 per month.
On the drop in admissions, university Vice-Chancellor Dev Anand Hindolia said that the matter is under review. "From the upcoming session, the university will introduce new, employment-oriented courses to increase student enrollment. Also, plans are afoot to introduce engineering courses in Hindi. The university lacks infrastructure and other facilities, for which a budgetary approval is awaited from the government. Other options are also being considered to increase student enrollment at Hindi University."
The admission shortfall is not limited to Hindi University alone. Even Barkatullah University in the state capital is facing low intake, with zero admissions recorded in six courses including BBA Aviation Management, BCA Aviation, Management Yoga, and MA Women's Studies. Shockingly, the varsity has seen admission of only one student in 20 courses, with a total of 1039 admissions against 1638 PG seats and 293 admissions against 415 UG seats.
