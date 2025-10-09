ETV Bharat / state

No Student For 18 Courses At Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University In Bhopal, Authorities Review Admission Crisis

Bhopal: For reasons unknown or rather best known to the authorities, Madhya Pradesh's only Hindi university is finding it hard to attract students for admission into different courses.

In this year's academic session, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University saw registration of 174 students out of total 1800 seats. Of those, 63 students enrolled across 27 postgraduate (PG) courses, 99 students enrolled in 11 undergraduate (UG) courses, while 12 students opted for 13 certificate and diploma courses. What's even more baffling is 18 courses had no admissions at all, while 11 courses saw only one student each. Also, the MA (Hindi) course saw just four new students this year.

The university began its first session in 2012-13, when roughly 60 students enrolled. The state government had envisioned the institution as the world's first university to offer education, training and research across arts, science, commerce, law, engineering, medicine and more, entirely through Hindi. Despite that vision and investment over the years, including a new building constructed for Rs five crore and an annual government grant of Rs 3.5 crore, the university has struggled to meet enrollment goals.

This year, admissions were opened for 68 courses for the 2025-26 session. However, 18 courses recorded zero admissions. Currently, nearly 500 students are studying at the university across all years and courses. If official reports are anything to go by, approximately 4973 students have taken admission here since 2012-13.