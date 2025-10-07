ETV Bharat / state

No Stand On Lingayats Demand For Separate Religion Status: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified that he has no stand regarding the demand for a separate religion status by the Lingayat community, even as opposition BJP alleged that an attempt was being made to divide the Hindu religion and society.

The CM's statement came a day after the 'Basava Culture Campaign-2025' organised by "Lingayat Matadeeshara Okkoota" (federation of Lingayat seers), adopting resolutions at the valedictory function, which included raising awareness about religious recognition for Lingayats.

"I have no stand. The stand of the people is my stand. We will write what they (people from the Lingayat community) say their religion is, during the survey (caste census that is underway)," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Koppal on Monday in response to a question about his stand on the Lingayat community's demand for a separate religion status.

To a question on the Lingayat issue resurfacing, he said, "The issue has always remained there. Some Virakta math swamijis are demanding it." Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra, without naming anyone, said that the demand for a separate religion status for Lingayats has resurfaced, and the people know who are behind it.

"We need to protect the Hindu religion amid attempts to divide the religion. We need to unify society and do justice to all communities. I don't understand why the chief minister is in such a hurry....Some forces are trying to divide the society and the Hindu religion. Earlier too there were such attempts, they were not successful and in the future too they won't be successful," he said.

There has been resentment against the alleged attempts to project --Lingayats and Veerashaivas-- as different.

The Lingayat/Veerashaiva community that owes allegiance to the social reform movement initiated by Basaveshwara in the 12th century has a substantial population in Karnataka, especially in the northern parts of the state.

Veerashaiva seers and the representatives of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha, the apex body of the community, were allegedly kept out of the Sunday event, which was attended by Siddaramaiah, and ministers from Lingayat community -- M B Patil, Sharan Prakash Patil, Laxmi Hebbalkar, among others.