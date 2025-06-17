No Special VIP Entry And Enhanced Security Measures | All You Need To Know About Ambubachi Mela 2025

Guwahati: With the Maha Ambubachi Mela just a few days away, the zenith of the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, Assam, is now abuzz with activity and excitement.

The Kamakhya Temple, a renowned pilgrimage site on the sacred Nilachal Hills, is preparing to welcome lakhs of devotees. Kabindra Prasad Sarma, the Doloi (the main Priest) of the Kamakhya Temple, on Monday briefed about the elaborate arrangements being made for the mela.

This year's Mela will see significant changes to ensure a smooth and peaceful experience for all devotees. Temple authorities and the administration announced on Monday that VIP/VVIP entry will be suspended, and devotee entry will be prohibited after 6 PM.

Temple Gates: Opening and Closing Times

The Maha Ambubachi Mahayog will commence at Kamakhya Temple on June 22nd. The main doors of Maa Kamakhya Temple will close at 2:56 PM on June 22nd as the 'Pravritti' (onset) begins. The main doors of Kamakhya Temple will remain closed on June 23rd, 24th, and 25th. The doors will reopen for devotees on June 26th, immediately following the 'Nivritti' (conclusion) in the morning.

No VIP/VVIP Passes This Year

A key decision for this year's Ambubachi Mela is the absence of any VIP or VVIP passes. The Chief Daloi of Kamakhya Temple said, "Measures have been taken to ensure that this year's Ambubachi Mela is peaceful and free from unnecessary commotion. An appeal has been made to the district administration to prevent any undue disturbance at the temple this time."

"After the doors of Maa Kamakhya Temple reopen, on June 26th and 27th, there will be no VIP or VVIP pass system. The regular daily darshan system will resume from June 28th," he added.

The Doloi also said, "No musical instruments can be used, nor can processions create a noisy environment within the temple premises during the Mela. I urge everyone to ensure the Ambubachi Mela is peaceful."

Restricted Hill Access and Security Measures

Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta on Monday addressed the media crowd control and security for the Ambubachi Mela, stating, "For the past two years, the Mela has attracted crowds of up to 27 lakh devotees over seven days. This year, given the risk of landslides on Nilachal Hill, all devotees will be allowed to ascend Nilachal Hill only from 5 AM to 6 PM during the Mela days to reduce congestion. Everyone will have to come on foot. Special arrangements will be in place in landslide-prone areas. This time, the Pandu road leading to Kamakhya will be closed, and no one will be allowed to use it."

Additionally, he reiterated, "No musical instruments can be used or processions carried out within the temple premises to create a noisy environment. He appealed to everyone to ensure the Ambubachi Mela takes place peacefully.