No Security, No Basic Services, People Of This Tamil Nadu Village Flee Homes Out Of Fear

Sivagangai: "How many days are we going to live with fear? People want a peaceful life, hence they are fleeing the village with their children and family members." This is what an elderly man said when ETV Bharat's Madurai district correspondent reached Nattakudi in Tamil Nadu after hearing about people abandoning the village.

Once full of life and traditions, the village of Nattakudi is now gripped by fear and uncertain future, with locals abandoning the place owing to lack of security, basic services and the trauma of two brutal murders. Many families have left their homes and have taken refuge in nearby towns.

Not a single person in sight in Nattakudi (ETV Bharat)

Located about 15 KM from Sivagangai towards Madurai, a road just before the Patamathur junction leads to Nattakudi. After a short 2.5 KM stretch lined with seemaikaruvelam trees and home to birds by the irrigation tank, one reaches the village which has fallen silent. The vibrant Ayyanar temple now stands alone, and a faded signboard reads "Nattakudi".

Last weekend, when the correspondent R Shivakumar visited the village at noon, there was no one in sight. Almost every house was locked. The only sound that echoed through was that of the his two-wheeler.

Suddenly, an elderly man appeared, dressed in saffron, with long braided hair. Greeting the correspondent, he invited saying, "Have you come from newspaper (media)? Come on.. Don't be afraid..."

Thangarajan of Nattakudi village (ETV Bharat)

The man, identified himself as Thangarajan, a fourth-generation resident and one of the very few still holding on to the village. "Everyone else has left. But how can I abandon my birthplace? I am the fourth generation living here," he said.

Thangarajan recalled how he had fought tirelessly to bring basic facilities like roads, electricity, water and a milk shed to the village by regularly petitioning the Sivagangai Collectorate. "Nothing comes easily to Nattakudi. We fought for everything. Just 20 days ago, there were 20 families. Now, everyone is gone," he said.

Moments later, officials of the District Collectorate arrived in two government vehicles. They began inspecting the village and spoke with media representatives.

"The District Collector has ordered an inquiry. We are looking into the matter to find out why people left, despite facilities being available. We will accordingly send a report and necessary steps will be taken to bring back people to their homeland," said an official.

But Thangarajan wasn't ready to let things pass without protest. "You say there are roads and power, but why is there no security? If something happens, should we travel 12 KM to Thirupachetti police station?" he shouted. The Collectorate officials eventually left.

What Triggered The Mass Exodus?

When asked where other villagers have gone, Thangarajan replied, "Some of them went to Sivagangai, some to Patamathur, some to Ilanthakudi. But bringing them back seems difficult now."

He pointed out that a nearby small town Ilanthakudi has all basic amenities. "Even to buy ration, Nattakudi villagers used to travel there. That is where we will go now (for ration)," he said, as he invited the reporter to come along.

While on way, Thangarajan explained the real reason behind the mass exit. "You see that spot with bloodstains near the coconut grove? That is where it all began."

Elderly men and women who have taken refuge in Ilanthakudi (ETV Bharat)

It was shocking to see that there was no bus facility either for Nattakudi near the highway or for Ilanthagudi, which is two and a half kilometers away. Nattakudi once had 50 households, buzzing with celebrations during festivals. As of 2023, there were 35 families living peacefully under the informal leadership of a person named Ganesan, who was deeply respected by all villagers.

Ganesan lived in Sivagangai but came every morning at 4 AM to his ancestral home in Nattakudi. He brought groceries and essentials, ran a small shop and served the elderly community.

But in November last year, Ganesan was mysteriously murdered, stabbed in front of his house in the early morning, leaving everyone in a state of shock.

Despite this, the villagers tried to carry on, helped by Sonai, a deaf and speech-impaired man who began assisting them. But tragedy struck again. On July 20, Sonai was also found dead under mysterious circumstances.

These two back-to-back murders was shattering for the locals. Most residents were elderly and depended on the two persons. "If it happened to Ganesan and Sonai, it can happen to anyone is the village," Thangarajan feared. With no proper security, people decided to leave, he said.

Following an investigation, Police claimed that both the deceased were allegedly addicted to drugs, which the villagers refuted.

After reaching Ilanthakudi, Thangarajan introduced the ETV Bharat reporter to several women working under the 100-day employment scheme.

"We came here with our children to survive. Please, we only ask for police protection, nothing else. Such murders should stop in our village," they pleaded with folded hands.

As the reporter left Ilanthakudi and stood once again near the rusting signboard of Nattakudi, he noticed a fresh line scribbled next to it - "Even if it is heaven, will it feel like home..?"

"Even if it's heaven, will it feel like home?" the scribbled signboard read (ETV Bharat)

When contacted, Sivagangai SP assured that security measured will be tightened in the region. The following night, two police personnel were deployed in Nattakudi, confirmed Thangarajan over the phone.

For now, the security deployment has given Thangarajan a glimmer of hope that people of Nattakudi would soon return to their very own village.