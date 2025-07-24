No Room For Fakes As Kashmir Handicrafts Department Tightens GI Label Enforcement, Says Director Mussarat ul Islam

Srinagar: The Director of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mussarat ul Islam, said that the export figures for Kashmir handicrafts would see an encouraging improvement this year, despite global disruptions.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Parvez ud Din, the director said the department had a zero-tolerance policy against counterfeit products. He also warned that no machine-made item would be allowed to pass off as handmade.

“All concerned should cooperate to maintain and preserve the identity and sanctity of Kashmiri handicraft products,” he said, while highlighting initiatives for artisan welfare, strict quality control, and enhanced awareness around GI labelling.

“The department has no objection to the handicraft products being made by machines. However, no machine-made product should be sold in the name of handmade or genuine products,” he said.

According to him, the sale of fake handicraft products in the name of genuine products harms the handicraft industry of Kashmir domestically as well as internationally.

“Its consequences indirectly affect the employment of ordinary artisans or weavers. While the trust of buyers, especially tourists, who shop here with confidence is lost,” he said.

Referring to a recent incident of the sale of a fake product, the director said that a complaint was received from a tourist from Kuwait who had visited Kashmir some time ago.

“The foreign tourist had purchased a carpet with a QR code against an advance payment of Rs 2500. When the department checked the code, it was found to be fake,” he said.

“When the matter came to our notice, we took immediate action and cancelled the registration of the showroom and blacklisted the dealer, who had sold the fake carpet,” the director said, adding that the quality control check is regular work at the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir.

Following the incident, a criminal case was also registered against the showroom for using a fake GI label and cheating the buyer, while the case was handed over to the Crime Branch Kashmir for further investigation, according to Mussarat.

“We will bring to light the network of criminals who are trying to harm the handicraft industry, which is the identity of Kashmir. The department is working on its own to nab such elements, but for this, all the concerned need to come forward so that this illegal business of those selling fake handicraft products in the name of original can be stopped,” he said.

Speaking about the importance of the GI tag, the director of handicrafts said the mark was a crucial symbol to differentiate between handmade and machine-made products, which every buyer of handicraft products must be aware of. “The department is making every effort to disseminate information about GI labelling and its importance through print, electronic, and other social media. Every customer needs to see QR labelling to differentiate between original and fake so that they can avoid fraud.”

Mussarat said that the department had no objection to the sale of machine-made handicraft products, but they should not sell their products as handmade. “No buyer, be it local, national, or international, should be cheated in the name of originality. The category and type of product should also be mentioned on the GST bill,” he said.

The department is focusing on training to keep the ancient Kashmiri handicrafts alive and to pass them on to the new generation, according to the director. “There are 432 training centres in Kashmir province. Out of which 345 are for head looms, and the youth undergoing training in these centres are also given a monthly stipend. He said that due to these training centres, the handicraft industry in Kashmir is alive and well”

Asked about the welfare of the artisans, he said that the department had several welfare schemes, including the Credit Scheme, Karkhana Dar, Mudra Scheme, etc., and from these schemes, the artisans can easily get loans without any interest. “They can also take full advantage of the Dastkar Scheme for the education of their children and even for professional courses,” he said.

The department was also promoting cooperative and group culture, and by choosing a specific craft, a few artisans can register their group or society and earn their livelihood and provide employment to others with the initial financial assistance, according to him.

Regarding the provision of market facilities, Mussarat said that now the government organises exhibitions at the national and international levels for the artisans so that they can earn better. “Earlier, the department used to organise the exhibition on its own, but now the government has chosen a renowned company of the country to organise the exhibition, which organises exhibitions on a large scale not only at the national but also at the international level,” he said.

The director claimed that exports had increased in the last few years, but due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and Hamas and Israel, it was limited to Rs 733 crore in 2024 due to a decrease in exports. “We are expecting encouraging results in exports this year,” he said.