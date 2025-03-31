No Room: A Village Road Doubles Up Meal Centre As Kids, Women Queue Up Here For Food On Dust

By Partha Das

Malda: A dusty track serves as the main thoroughfare for this non-descript village in West Bengal's Malda district, the rest are just narrow alleys. Whenever two-wheelers, cycle rickshaws, battery operated three-wheelers carrying passengers or an occasional car or two pass, those living along the road either bolt their doors and windows or use a piece of cloth to cover themselves. As the summer sets in and mercury climbs, the dust just seems to find some way or the other to reach inside.

But once the day progresses towards noon, suddenly there is a flurry of activities along a 500m of that road. The doors are all ajar as shortly after noon the road turns into a lunch hall with women sitting on both sides of the track, some holding on to their kids on one hand and the other keeping the stainless steel plates and bowls steady on the jutting stones and broken bricks of the road. It’s lunch time in Dhawel!

A village in the Gazole area of Malda district in West Bengal, Dhawel officially has two centres earmarked for the flagship Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), but none of them have their own premises or independent kitchens. There is no place to serve cooked food to women, children and pregnant women. The only possible alternative the villagers have thought about is to turn the solitary road of the village into a lunchroom. From serving to finishing the food, rickshaws and vehicles will have to wait.

Women and children receiving their share of ICDS meal in Dhawel village in West Bengal's Malda. (ETV Bharat)

There are more than five hundred families in Dhawel and the entire village has been brought under the ICDS project. Accordingly two Anganwadi centres have also been sanctioned along with the helping hands and cooks. But, their only predicament is, there is no kitchen. And there is no place where the children and the women sit and have their lunch.

"Everyone can see the problem. It is not hidden from anybody. Children come and on several occasions they leave with the khichuri (a dish mixed with rice and lentils) because there is no place to stand, leave alone sit and eat. This is a road and bicycles, two-wheelers and others keep coming. How long and how many times can we just block the road? Moreover, we cannot blame Didimoni (the centre in-charge). We need a room for the centre. The children also need to study. Will it serve any good if they just come, collect khichuri and go? They need to study," says Anjali Pahan, a resident of Dhawel. As she speaks, a motorcycle zooms past. Anjali desperately tries to cover her face with the ends of her sari. The dust on the road here hardly settles.

Another resident, Jyotirmoy Biswas, is not as guarded as Anjali. "There is no dearth of government land in the village, but nobody seems to take any step. We have informed everyone – from the Block Land and Land Reforms Officer to the District Magistrate, but nothing has happened. Our children have the basic right to a healthy environment to eat. They need a place to study and the Anganwadi workers need a place to cook. But, no one just listens to us," a dejected Jyotirmoy says.

Mothers and pregnant women await eagerly for the ICDS to issue their nutritious meal (ETV Bharat)

ICDS centre number 512 and 514 of Dhawel village does not have any rooms to operate from and on most occasions, someone else’s house or verandah happens to be the makeshift kitchen. There are times when the cooking is done in the open. The beneficiaries come in during lunch hour and are presented with two choices. Either eat on the road, or take your food home.

Kumkum Das Adhikari is in-charge of the two Anganwadi centres at Dhawel and seems equally helpless as the hapless villagers.

"I have a lot of problems in both my centers. Most of the time I have to cook at people's homes. I understand their frustration when many of them deny permission. It is really an intrusion, but what options do I have? Then, the next problem is storage of supplies for cooking. It has to be done somewhere. I keep pleading with the helpers to take the stock home and store it at their places. They agree, but at times they also object. The only option left with me is to cook in the open and store the material somehow," Kumkum says.

"When I joined duties, I was told that the ICDS programme is aimed at improving the health, nutrition, and education of children under six years old, and to provide nutritious food to pregnant and lactating mothers, and women who are within the age of 44 years. How am I supposed to do all this without a designated space? Dust flies everywhere here with bicycles, three-wheelers and cars plying every now and then. At times, cows and buffaloes stroll in while the food is being served and that too, to pregnant women. I have submitted multiple applications for a proper space, but have no idea when my centres will get a permanent address," Kumkum seems to have resigned to her fate.

Villagers of Dhawel meeting and greeting each other during while the mid-day meal is being served. (ETV Bharat)

The local MLA from Gazole, BJP’s Chinmoy Deb Barman says, "It is a matter of shame and a matter of concern for the district as well. I have visited the ICDS centres several times. There is just no place for the children and mothers to eat, leave alone studies for the kids. It is just that some people of the village are volunteering with their space and opening up their homes for cooking, that the food is being prepared. Otherwise, the centres would have only existed in papers."

"It is not that the administration is oblivious about what is going on in Dhawel village. The villagers have approached the BL&LRO office and the District Magistrate with written representation. But, nothing has happened so far. If the local Block Development Officer (BDO) cannot do anything and keeps mum, where will the common people go?" Chinmoy asks.

Khokon Baidya, an officer of the ICDS project says, "We know about the situation in the Adivasi Para area of Dhawel village and that the two centres are functioning out of other people's premises. We have already sent in a detailed proposal to build our own premises and run the centres from there. Our office is in touch with the BDO regarding this."

The passing-the-buck game continues coupled with the studied silence of the local and district administration. And amid all this, the kids and women of Dhawel line up on both sides of the dusty village road for their morsels.