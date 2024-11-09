ETV Bharat / state

No Right To Stay In Power: Pawar Targets Mahayuti Over Farmers’ Plight, Unemployment

Latur: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday attacked Maharashtra’s BJP-led Mahayuti, saying a coalition that has no grasp of agriculture and lacks concerns for the educated unemployed has no right to remain in power.

Farmers in the state are being neglected, while key projects are being diverted to Gujarat, he said at a campaign rally for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Udgir in Latur district.

Pawar's party has fielded Sudhakar Bhalero against Sanjay Bansode of rival NCP, headed by his politically estranged nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, for the November 20 assembly elections.

The NCP (SP) chief said Maharashtra once led in soybean and cotton production, but local farmers suffered immense losses after the BJP-led Centre started importing soybean derivatives. This policy has broken the backbone of farmers, he said.

The export ban on sugar, onions and soybeans is only weakening the agricultural sector in the state, said the former Union agriculture minister.

“The Centre even permitted the import of agro products that could have been sourced locally, further harming Maharashtra’s soybean producers. Such farmer-unfriendly policies highlight the government’s disregard for farmers. This is why these leaders should not be in power,” Pawar said.