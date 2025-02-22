No Respect For Law: High Court Rebukes Ex-DC Ganderbal Shyambir Singh For Misleading Court

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against former Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir Singh for filing false statements during the hearing of the writ petition.

In a 15-page judgement, the court’s single bench, led by Justice Sanjay Dhar, directed the administration to compensate the petitioner for the unauthorised use of his commercial complex and called for potential legal action against Singh for filing false pleadings.

“...the then Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal (Singh) filed a palpably false pleading before the learned Principal District Judge, Ganderbal, stating therein that the building in question is not in occupation of the District Administration. This stand of the Deputy Commissioner is contrary to the stand of the respondents taken in this writ petition,” Justice Dhar said in his verdict pronounced on Friday.

Terming Singh's action as a “classic example of a public officer filing misleading pleadings before the Court,” Justice Dhar said, “The officer concerned did not think twice before filing a false written statement before the learned trial court with a view to defeat the claim of the petitioner. The courts generally trust the statements of public officers given by them in their pleadings at their face value, as there is a presumption of correctness attached to the pleadings filed by the public officers in the course of their official duties but the present case is a classic example of a public officer filing misleading pleadings before the court just to defeat the rightful claim of a litigant.”

“The then Deputy Commissioner, therefore, deserves to be proceeded against for having filed a false pleading before the learned District Judge, Ganderbal. The learned Principal District Judge, Ganderbal, shall consider launching appropriate criminal proceedings against the then Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, for having filed a prima facie false written statement before the said Court in the suit filed by the petitioner,” Justice Dhar added.

The ruling marks another controversial chapter in Singh's tenure as DC Ganderbal. In 2024, he faced criminal contempt proceedings for allegedly intimidating a judge, a case that was dropped after he tendered an unconditional apology. However, this latest judicial rebuke once again places Singh under scrutiny.

The case stems from a writ petition filed by Abdul Majid Sofi, owner of a six-story commercial building in Beehama, Ganderbal. According to court records, the property was legally leased to Central University, Kashmir, for student housing. The agreement expired in February 2021, but Sofi alleged that the district administration forcibly took possession of the building in December 2020 without consent or legal justification.

The court documents reveal that the administration initially denied any involvement. However, during proceedings, it was confirmed that officials, under Singh's directive, had occupied the premises to accommodate politically protected persons without executing a formal agreement or obtaining proper authorisation.

“Right to property is a constitutional right guaranteed under Article 300A of the Constitution of India, and the same cannot be taken away without adopting due process of law, but in the instant case, respondents No. 4 and 5 have taken over possession of the building in question without even informing the petitioner, not to speak of obtaining his consent,” Justice Dhar remarked while stating, “...the conduct of a responsible officer of the government is reprehensible and shows that the said officer has no respect for the rule of law.”

The court ordered the administration to pay Sofi rental dues at a rate of Rs 12 per square foot, equivalent to the university's prior lease agreement. Additionally, officials must clear all outstanding electricity and water charges incurred during the period of occupation.

“Respondents No. 1 to 5 are directed to pay to the petitioner rent at a rate of Rs 12 per square foot (built-up area) for use and occupation of the building in question with effect from December 21, 2020, to June 6, 2024, less the payment already released by them in favour of the petitioner. Besides this, respondents 1 to 5 shall also be liable to clear the electricity and water charges for the aforesaid period," the court said.

The court also noted that "respondents No. 4 and 5, pursuant to interim direction dated December 21, 2022, have paid an amount of Rs 70,16,332 covering the period from December 21, 2020, to March 2, 2023, as per the rates notified by the Estates Department of the Government."

Singh's tenure as DC Ganderbal was marked by multiple legal challenges. In 2024, he was embroiled in a criminal contempt case after allegedly retaliating against Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, who had ordered the attachment of Singh's salary for failing to comply with court orders. Singh purportedly initiated an investigation into Qureshi's assets and attempted to manipulate land records to portray the judge's property as public grazing land.

In a ruling on July 23, 2023, the court labelled Singh as a “constant potential threat” to the judiciary and recommended his transfer from Ganderbal. It also issued a show-cause notice against him and referred the case to the High Court for possible criminal contempt proceedings.

However, in August 2024, Singh offered an unconditional apology before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Ganderbal, which the High Court accepted. The court noted that his remorse appeared genuine, emphasising that its actions were not driven by vengeance but by the need to uphold the Constitutional Separation of Powers and ensure the proper functioning of district judges.

Following this, the court expunged any observations detrimental to Singh's service prospects, stating, "Any observation made by the learned Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ganderbal, in the reference, or by this Court in these proceedings, which may be detrimental to the service prospects of the contemnor, stands expunged, and the same shall not be taken into consideration for any official purposes whatsoever."