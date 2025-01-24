No Rain Or Snow In Sight In Jammu Kashmir; Day Temperatures Continue To Rise

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir continues to grapple with a prolonged dry spell, with thin chances of rain or snow for the next three days, as predicted by the weatherman. Moreover, there has been a significant rise in daytime temperatures in Kashmir even as the 40-day harsh winter period, Chilla-i-Kalan, is still ongoing.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the dry weather will continue to prevail in the Union Territory, and the day temperatures will rise further in the coming days.
Night Temperatures
Meanwhile, night temperatures remain sub-zero in most parts of the region. As per IMD, the summer capital of J&K, Srinagar recorded -3.3°C, while in south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded -2.5°C, Pahalgam -7.0°C, Kokernag -1.5°C, Pulwama -4.3°C, Anantnag -3.7°C, Khudwani -4.9°C, Kulgam -3.0°C, Shopian -4.7°C, and Larnoo recorded -5.1°C.
In north Kashmir, Kupwara saw a low of -4.0°C, Gulmarg -8.5°C, Bandipora -3.7°C, and Baramulla -2.2°C. Central Kashmir’s Budgam and Ganderbal districts recorded -4.2°C and -2.9°C, respectively, while Sonamarg saw a bone-chilling -9.8°C. However, Zojila topped the list at -28.0°C.
In the Jammu region, Jammu district recorded a minimum of 6.1°C, Banihal 5.6°C, Batote 4.5°C, Katra 8.2°C, Bhaderwah 0.5°C, Kishtwar 4.2°C, Padder -4.4°C, Poonch 3.6°C, Rajouri 2.8°C, Samba 2.4°C, Kathua 6.7°C, Reasi 5.1°C, and Udhampur 3.6°C.
In Ladakh, Leh recorded a minimum temperature of -11.8°C, Kargil -11.8°C, and Drass -22.4°C.
Warning Of Wildfires
Meanwhile, considering the prolonged dry weather, officials have warned of potential wildfires.
To recall, the rain deficiency last year significantly impacted crops, and this year also farmers are worried due to lack of snowfall and rainfall. Continued rain and snow deficiency could also lead to a shortage of drinking water supplies.
Highway Update
According to the J&K Traffic Police, traffic is plying smoothly on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway from both sides. However, it advised commuters to follow lane discipline as overtaking will cause congestion. “Passengers are advised to undertake the journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW during the daytime and avoid unnecessary halts between Ramban and Banihal as there is the apprehension of landslide and shooting stones,” it said in a statement.
Moreover, traffic will be allowed on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road after getting a green signal from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). However, the Bhaderwah-Chamba Road, Mughal Road, and Sinthan Road are still closed.
