No Rain Or Snow In Sight In Jammu Kashmir; Day Temperatures Continue To Rise

Snow-covered mountains and banks of Lidder River at tourist spot Pahalgam in south Kashmir ( File photo ETV Bharat )

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir continues to grapple with a prolonged dry spell, with thin chances of rain or snow for the next three days, as predicted by the weatherman. Moreover, there has been a significant rise in daytime temperatures in Kashmir even as the 40-day harsh winter period, Chilla-i-Kalan, is still ongoing.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the dry weather will continue to prevail in the Union Territory, and the day temperatures will rise further in the coming days.

Night Temperatures

Meanwhile, night temperatures remain sub-zero in most parts of the region. As per IMD, the summer capital of J&K, Srinagar recorded -3.3°C, while in south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded -2.5°C, Pahalgam -7.0°C, Kokernag -1.5°C, Pulwama -4.3°C, Anantnag -3.7°C, Khudwani -4.9°C, Kulgam -3.0°C, Shopian -4.7°C, and Larnoo recorded -5.1°C.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara saw a low of -4.0°C, Gulmarg -8.5°C, Bandipora -3.7°C, and Baramulla -2.2°C. Central Kashmir’s Budgam and Ganderbal districts recorded -4.2°C and -2.9°C, respectively, while Sonamarg saw a bone-chilling -9.8°C. However, Zojila topped the list at -28.0°C.

In the Jammu region, Jammu district recorded a minimum of 6.1°C, Banihal 5.6°C, Batote 4.5°C, Katra 8.2°C, Bhaderwah 0.5°C, Kishtwar 4.2°C, Padder -4.4°C, Poonch 3.6°C, Rajouri 2.8°C, Samba 2.4°C, Kathua 6.7°C, Reasi 5.1°C, and Udhampur 3.6°C.