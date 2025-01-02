No Pressure From PM Or Home Minister; Statehood Restoration Key Priority Of My Government, Says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday described the restoration of statehood as the “biggest challenge” for his government, saying it can empower him in decision-making, unlike the Union Territory (UT).

In a first freewheeling interaction with media persons at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, he replied to questions from journalists stretching over more than one and a half hours. Omar was also flanked by ministers of his cabinet and several bureaucrats.

Here are edited excerpts on some of the key issues.

About Joining BJP-led NDA

My government is not facing any pressure from the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Raj Bhawan, or any Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. In my first meeting with PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, they told me that they honour the mandate of the people and no attempts will be made to destabilise or weaken my government. People have given us a five-year mandate, not less than that. We will give you support and respect for the mandate of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Some people who are dreaming that I am joining the NDA have nothing to do except for spreading rumours.

Omar’s Take on Statehood Restoration

The biggest challenge is regaining statehood, as many of our goals are tied to it. Day-to-day governance is also a challenge. Jammu and Kashmir operate on a deficit budget, spending more than we earn. We are more dependent on the government of India than any other state or UT. Delhi is a hybrid state with a peculiar government like ours, but they have a huge advantage, as they operate on a surplus budget. Unemployment is another major issue here. Tourism presents a huge opportunity for us, but it’s currently limited to a handful of areas. Expanding tourism to unexplored areas of Jammu could unlock significant potential and open job opportunities.

No security function operates in isolation. Even though not part of the elected government, security functions can’t operate in isolation. Elected governments play a crucial role, and our governance will have a significant bearing on peaceful conditions in Jammu and Kashmir. These are all part of our challenges.

Dual Power System

The dual centres of power are not in anyone’s interest. If it were an effective model of governance, you would see it being adopted widely. Normally, there is a chain of command, but the ultimate authority often rests with one individual. This is one of the peculiarities of a union territory in which dual systems of power are built into the structure. This is a learning phase to understand the boundaries of our authority as well as that of Raj Bhawan.

Business Rules

The ongoing exercise aims to establish the business rules that will provide clear guidance in case any clarification is required. The draft is currently being shared with some legal experts for their input and suggestions. Subsequently, it will be sent to the lieutenant governor.

The List of Holidays

The list of holidays became an issue, and we would have liked the two holidays in an ideal world.

It is a matter of emotional significance for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I don’t believe either Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah (the founder of the National Conference) or the martyrs of July 1931 require one day to be remembered. Everything we do is a continuation of their sacrifices for us.

Report Card of 100 Days

The National Conference manifesto is based on a five-year term of the government. We are aware of the need to adhere to specific timelines, such as completing certain objectives within the first six months or the first year. Some of the promises we made may be symbolic, such as the resolution on statehood passed in the first cabinet meeting, the resolution for special status and constitutional guarantees passed in the first assembly session, and the reversal of the academic session. We felt it was important to focus on the quantum of power for a few months and then move ahead with the free units of power. Otherwise, this is an indication of a more transparent and open government. We will give you a report card of 100 days and those promises we were able to fulfil in the union territory.

Free Electricity

We are currently supplying 1700-1800 megawatts (MW). Once the ongoing power projects are constructed, their powers (electricity) will be stored and utilised during winter months. A&TC losses are above 50 percent. Many states have successfully reduced these losses, and our aim should be to bring them below 20 per cent. Smart meters will help Jammu and Kashmir to achieve this goal.

Restoration of Press Club

I am trying to get the press club restored and its elections held transparently so that there is one organisation and we can talk to them and understand the issues faced by the media.

CID Verification for jobs

As a Union Territory, it is not within our powers, but I did have a conversation with the ADGP CID to talk about the CID verification for jobs and passports. I am hoping some of the complaints in the past will be done away with. It is not part of the law of natural justice to punish a family for the act of one family member.

Empowered CM

How can I tell you I am not an empowered chief minister? No Union Territory Chief Minister is as empowered as the chief minister of a state. If I were as empowered as a state CM, why would we bother to remind about the restoration of statehood? We want the promise of statehood to be fulfilled at the earliest.

Satellite Colony or Township Proposal

There is no proposal for a satellite colony as of now. Unfortunately, those who proposed a new Greater Jammu and Srinagar in their budgets and who were planning to shift the secretariat to Parihaspora (Pattan) are making a lot of noise about it. There is no plan for it.

Srinagar residents want the city to be decongested, and many inhabitants want to move out of Srinagar. These townships, if constructed, won’t be allowed to settle outsiders but for residents. But right now, there is no proposal or plan for it.

Working Together

It is not true that bureaucrats are not listening to us, and we are working together. My government is functioning effectively without any external interference. Some people would want conflict between us so that we don’t work together.

About INDIA Bloc

The National Conference is part of the INDIA Bloc, and they are supporting my government externally.