No Power Tariff Hike In Jammu And Kashmir In Last Three Years: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday claimed that there had been no power tariff hike in the Union Territory for the last three years saying his administration was providing cheap power to consumers “compared to neighbouring states”.

Sinha, while detailing the budget for Jammu and Kashmir recently approved by the government of India in parliament, said that due to improvement in infrastructure in power sector, the transmission and distribution losses have been reduced by 15 percent while the power dues of Rs 28 thousand crore has been cleared.

"There has been no power tariff hike in the last three years. 5.7 lakh smart meters have been installed which have reduced T & D losses. Compared to the neighbouring states of North India, we are giving cheap power to the consumers," Sinha said at the press conference in Srinagar.

He said that electricity losses in the UT were higher than the national level, “but the UT government has made efforts to decrease losses in T & D”.

The Jammu and Kashmir LG's claim over zero tariff hike in the UT contradicts the recent statement by MD KPDCL, Mussarat Islam at a presser wherein he said that the UT administration had hiked power tariff in non-metered areas "once in the last year".

Power consumers alleged that the tariff had been hiked thrice this year.

Over the budget approved for Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said the expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir was Rs 38,000 crore more than last year as the budget in economic, social and other sectors development sectors have been increased.

"Capital expenditure towards GDP has doubled from the last five years. The capital expenditure is 26399 crore which is a five percent increase in GSDP," he said.