No Police Role In Loan Recovery, Rules Telangana High Court

The government counsel argued that the matter was purely civil and did not warrant criminal proceedings or police involvement.

No Police Role For Loan Recovery, Rules Telangana High Court
Published : July 9, 2025 at 12:56 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has observed that police have no role as loan recovery agents and directed that such disputes must be settled through civil proceedings. The court's ruling came during a hearing of a petition filed by V. Satish Kumar of Hyderabad.

Justice T Vinod Kumar, presiding over the case, observed that recovering private loans falls outside the ambit of police duties. He stressed that complainants should seek redressal through civil courts. The judge said, “Police are not private recovery agents. If someone wants to recover a loan, they must do so through the civil courts."

The court's ruling came during a hearing of a petition filed by V. Satish Kumar of Hyderabad. He challenged the police’s refusal to register a case against a borrower who had allegedly defaulted on repaying a loan.

According to the petitioner's counsel, P Dinesh, an individual in Sainikpuri was given money by his client, who later defaulted on repayment. Although a complaint was filed, the police refused to register an FIR or initiate an investigation.

The government counsel argued that the matter was purely civil and did not warrant criminal proceedings or police involvement. The judge further noted that new laws may be needed to address such issues, but maintained that the police were justified in refusing to register a case in this instance. When the petitioner’s lawyer sought to withdraw the plea, the court allowed it and subsequently dismissed the petition.

