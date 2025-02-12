Uttarakhand: Govt Clarifies Information Of Applicants Registering For Services Under UCC Will Be Kept Confidential

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Government has clarified that information given by applicants while registering for various services under Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be kept confidential and not shared with any third party.

The Government said only the number of registrations under UCC will be made public and it will not include anyone's personal information. The state government made it clear that the information given under UCC will not be leaked under any circumstances and privacy of the person registering for the services will be kept maintained.

Additional Secretary, Home Nivedita Kukreti said, confidentiality of information has been given the highest priority in the Uniform Civil Code. Personal information (name, address, mobile, Aadhaar number, religion, caste) given for any service under UCC will not be made public at any level. "Only the number of people registering will be available on the website. Only people who apply for any service under UCC can ask for information related to his/her application either by himself/herself or through a joint application," she said. Kukreti said information given by applicants for registration under UCC will also be sent to the police station only for record. The concerned police station in-charge will also be able to access the details given under the supervision of the SSP. Also, if the information is misused at any level, then action will be taken against the concerned individual as per the rules, she added. In January, couples in live-in relationships who had attempted to register under UCC had claimed the process was 'intrusive'.