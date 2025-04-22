'No One Should Take Law Into Own Hands Over Loudspeakers In Mosques': Bombay HC Likely To Hear Case In June

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday gave clear instructions that no one in the state should take the law into their own hands over the issue of use of loudspeakers in mosques.

Responding to a contempt petition filed in this regard, Maharashtra's Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla and Principal Secretary of the Home Department Anup Kumar Singh submitted their affidavits in the High Court, in which they sought time from the High Court to submit the final report, detailing information about the action taken. Acknowledging the request, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhye and Justice Makarand Karnik has adjourned the hearing till June.

With politics heating up on the matter, the state administration has reportedly taken a firm stand on this issue for now.

According to the information shared by DGP Shukla, during police investigation, 2812 out of 2940 loudspeakers in the state were found to be unauthorised. Of these, 343 illegal loudspeakers have been removed, while 831 loudspeakers have been granted legal permission. The DGP also informed the High Court that 49 special police teams have been formed across the state to take action in this regard and raise public awareness on the issue.

38 Directives Issued In One Year

Allegedly, despite clear orders to act against unauthorised loudspeakers at religious places of worship across the state, the administration has been slow to respond. Highlighting the alleged delay in action, Santosh Pachlag, a resident of Navi Mumbai, had filed a contempt petition in the High Court in 2018 and sought necessary action. It is pertinent to mention here that the court has repeatedly expressed displeasure over the state government's inordinate delay in implementing the orders, despite the HC giving clear directions in this regard 38 times in a single year.

As per the 2018 affidavit, there were 2940 unauthorized loudspeakers across the state, which includes 1029 at temples, 1766 at mosques, 84 at churches, 22 at gurdwaras and 39 at Buddhist monasteries. In the petition, Santosh alleged that the local residents are suffering from the noise pollution caused by these loudspeakers. However, the administration has maintained that action is being taken cautiously as it apprehends religious tension in the society.

The matter is likely to be heard next in June.

Notably, earlier this year in January, the HC had ordered the Mumbai Police to strictly implement the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, citing that using loudspeakers for prayers or for reciting religious discourses is not an essential part of any religion.

