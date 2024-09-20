No Movement On WB-Jharkhand Border, Hundreds Of Trucks Standing In Purulia

Kolkata (West Bengal): Since Thursday evening, trucks carrying goods from other states are not able to enter the West Bengal. As per the instructions of the West Bengal government, trucks coming from other states have been stopped at the check post of National Highway No. 19.

There was no improvement in this situation till Friday afternoon. There are several trucks standing on the West Bengal-Jharkhand border. The border has been sealed and there are hundreds of trucks standing at the border in Purulia.

In protest against this, the Communist Party (CC) of Jharkhand started a blockade in Jharkhand. As a result, the trucks going from West Bengal towards Jharkhand have also been stopped.

Passenger buses and other vehicles are stuck. In view of the flood situation in West Bengal, the state government has asked the trucks carrying goods coming from other states to stop due to the bad condition of roads at various places.

A driver said, he is bringing apples worth Rs 12 lakh from Nashik in Maharashtra. "But I was not allowed to enter the state at the border. As a result, there is a possibility of the apples getting spoiled. There is a possibility of raw vegetables and other items getting spoiled," the driver said.

Traffic Police and guards at the border said they will not open the border until there is a go-ahead from the West Bengal government.

Unless any other instructions are issued, the border will not be opened for goods carrying trucks from different states.

Meanwhile, hundreds of trucks are parked in the area near Jharkhand border of Purulia district. A truck driver named Rajesh Kumar said, "For releasing water from a dam in Jharkhand or the village of Bengal has been damaged. That is why we have been stopped. But we are standing since Thursday. We are not getting any food or drinking water. What is our fault?"