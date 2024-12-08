No Mortuary Van In Chhattisgarh Health Minister's Home District; Body Taken To Hospital In Hired Auto

Manendragarh Chirmiri Bharatpur: The unavailability of hearse vans in the home district of Chhattisgarh health minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal has become the cause of grievance among people. On Saturday, the family of the deceased reached the hospital in Manedragarh hiring an auto for post-mortem.

According to family members of the deceased, at the behest of police, who advised them to take the body to the hospital, hiring a private vehicle for post-mortem, since no hearse van is available. After the instructions of the police, the family reached the hospital in a hired auto. The family covered a distance of about 15 km with the body in the auto.

Dr Avinash Khare, CMHO, said, "Due to non-availability of a hearse van, they had to take the body in an auto. An auto was arranged from Pendri Panchayat. From the family of the deceased, we came to know about the incident which is very unfortunate. The matter will be investigated."

Seeing no other option, the family of the deceased carried the body with them in the auto from Manendragarh to a hospital in Pendri where the post-mortem of the body was conducted. The opposition parties constantly targeted the government regarding the health system. In such a situation, the latest incident gave credence to the allegation of the opposition parties. Facing criticism, the CMHO assured about a speedy investigation. The unavailability of the hearse vans in the home district of the health minister raised many eyebrows.