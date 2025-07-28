'No More Tragedy Will Befall Me, I Don't Know How To Laugh': Shruthi Opens Her Mind

Wayanad: Rebuilding life after losing an entire family to a disaster and then being hit again by the loss of one’s pillar of strength is never an easy task. But Shruthi epitomizes the bravery and resilience required to do so. In the process she symbolizes the determined struggle of the survivors of the Wayanad tragedy of last year to bring their lives back on track.

"Tragedy has struck me twice. First, I lost my parents and sister to a landslide; then I lost my beloved Jensen in an accident. I pray I never have to face another tragedy again. I often wonder what lies ahead, but I believe I’m still alive to fulfill the dreams of Jensen and my parents," Shruthi told ETV Bharat as she goes about rebuilding her life after the Chooralmala disaster.

Thanking everyone who stood by her in her hour of grief, she pointed out, “When it rains at night, all the memories come flooding back. I try to forget them, but it feels like they’re right in front of me. At such times, I usually talk to the people around me until I fall asleep.”

Shruthi (ETV Bharat)

She related that her only wish was to live the life Jensen dreamed of for the two of them where the two would manage his business, build a home.

Shruthi had returned to Chooralmala on the 41st day of the disaster for a memorial ceremony and hasn’t gone back later.

“The accident happened just two days after that ceremony. I don’t want to go back there anymore because none of those I loved are there now. Still, I believe they are all with me. When I last visited, all I saw was a rock where our house once stood,” she related saying that Chooralmala was so beautiful—the forest, the mountain, the house, and the river and no one ever imagined that such a disaster could happen.

A student of Vellaramala School for ten years, she feels very sad at the thought of losing so many children there in the landslide.

She confesses that she could have ended her life but for those who supported her and made her move on.

She remembers being raised with love and care while being provided everything by her parents. Pointing out that moving on after the tragedy was not easy, she said, “But I know I have to live—for myself, and for those around me. If I sit and cry endlessly, mourning their loss, their souls wouldn’t be at peace. Because what they wanted most was my happiness. So, I choose to walk through life with happiness—for them. That’s all there is to it.”

She remembers her lovely relationship with her sister. “That night, she and mother called us. They only said that the water was rising. Even when I said that if there was a problem, they should move. They said that there was not any big problem. Then I heard this news. I only escaped alive because I was at work in Kozhikode,” she related.

Shruthi and Jensen had been in love for nearly ten years and had been engaged just a month before the disaster. The landslide washed away their dreams and brought unimaginable tragedy into Shruthi’s life. The Rs 4.5 lakh and 15 sovereigns of gold her father had saved for her wedding were buried deep in the earth, lost forever.

Shruthi and Jensen had planned to get married in a simple ceremony in September. He had even said that the wedding would be held after the post-funeral rituals were completed. But fate had other plans. Jensen was severely injured in an accident as the van being driven by him collided with a private bus near Vellaramkunnu in Wayanad. He was rushed to a private hospital in Meppadi where he succumbed to his injuries. Shruthi also sustained a leg injury in the accident.

Shruthi was later appointed as a clerk in the Postal Section of the Revenue Department on the instructions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.