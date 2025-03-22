'No More Marriages for Drug Addicts': Mosque Committees Takes Strong Stand Against Drugs

Kozhikode: In a bold move to curb the rising menace of drug addiction, the Mahal Committees (Mosque Committees) in Puthupady have imposed a strict rule: drug addicts will no longer be issued good character certificates for marriage purposes. This landmark decision comes as a direct response to the increasing drug abuse and related crimes, such as murders and assaults, which have become disturbingly common.

The rising tide of addiction among the youth—from students to young adults—has sparked widespread concern among parents, who fear their children might fall victim to this deadly cycle. Various organisations, clubs, political groups, and anti-drug committees have been working tirelessly to spread awareness and prevent drug abuse. However, it is the Mahal Committee's proactive stance that is now taking centre stage in this battle against drugs.

At a recent joint meeting, 23 representatives from different 'mahals' (different areas) of Puthupady took a strong stand against drug abuse. As part of their new policy, any individual found to be using drugs will no longer receive character certificates, which are crucial for marriage approval within the community.

In addition to this stringent policy, the Mahal Committees have outlined several key initiatives. These include raising awareness among both children and parents about the dangers of drug abuse, training parents on effective parenting strategies, and forming youth and mass groups at the 'mahal' level to fight against addiction. Those found engaging in drug-related activities will face social ostracism.

The Mahal Committees are now fully supporting law enforcement efforts to tackle drug-related issues and are committed to working alongside the police and excise department to eliminate the problem. In this unified effort, the committees have called for the suspension of caste, religion, and political differences, urging everyone to unite in the fight against drug addiction for a healthier and safer tomorrow.