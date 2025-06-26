ETV Bharat / state

'No More Adjournments' In Obulapuram Illegal Mining Case, Telangana High Court Expresses Anger Over Repeated Delays

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday expressed serious displeasure over repeated delays in hearing a discharge petition filed by senior IAS officer Y. Srilakshmi in the high-profile Obulapuram illegal mining case. The court warned that this would be the last adjournment, setting a final deadline of July 1 to hear the matter.

Justice K. Lakshman, who is hearing the case, questioned the repeated requests for time by different advocates appearing on behalf of Srilakshmi. “Each day, a new advocate appears and seeks time. Who is actually arguing this case?” he remarked.

Srilakshmi had approached the High Court after a CBI special court dismissed her discharge petition in the illegal mining case, in which she is named as the sixth accused. Though the High Court initially discharged her from the case, the CBI challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court, arguing that it was passed without hearing their side.

The Supreme Court then sent the matter back to the High Court, directing that both parties be heard and the case be disposed of within three months.

"If Advocates Don’t Appear, Petitioner Must Be Summoned"

On Wednesday, advocate Srinivas Kapatia appeared for the CBI and said their counter-affidavit was filed last week, and they were prepared to argue. But advocate Padmaja, appearing for Srilakshmi, again sought more time. The court was visibly annoyed, pointing out that senior advocate P. Venugopal, who was earlier representing Srilakshmi, had withdrawn from the case.