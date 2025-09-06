No Mandate For Government Compensation For Vehicles Damaged By Natural Disasters

ETV Bharat / state

By Dheeraj Sajwan

Dehradun: In the backdrop of recent disasters in North India, along with heavy loss of life and property, a large number of vehicles have either been lost or heavily damaged in the disasters. What happens to the vehicles that get damaged or washed away during cloudbursts and disasters? Do the owners get any claim or compensation?

Know the critical aspects in this Explainer:

What is covered for relief and compensation in disaster-hit areas?

The Additional Secretary of Disaster Management Uttarakhand government said: "In natural disasters, viral videos of boulders, stones, debris etc. falling on vehicles or surging waters carrying those away like toys during floods came to the fore repeatedly. In such a situation, the question arises as to what happens to the vehicle owner after such incidents and what he has to go through. There is a provision of compensation for the loss of lives, buildings, farm and animals in the disaster management policy of the state and the centre, but unfortunately, no matter how expensive your vehicle is hit by a natural disaster, no compensation is given by the disaster management department."

What is the Government mandate regarding disaster relief and compensation?

"During a natural disaster, the Disaster Management Department provides relief amounts only as per the mandate given by the Government of India. There is no provision regarding vehicles in this mandate. This is the reason why the Disaster Management Department does not collect data of vehicles damaged during natural disasters. Neither does it provide any relief amount for them," said Anand Swaroop, additional secretary, Disaster Management Department, Uttarakhand. Comprehensive car insurance policies only cover damage from natural calamities like floods and landslides, but claims can be denied for issues like expired documents.

Are vehicle owners eligible for compensation for loss or damage to their cars in flood and disaster-hit areas?

Large number of vehicles have been damaged in disasters in North India this monsoon with frequent cloudbursts in almost all the states of North India. The situation in states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab is still critical.