No Mandate For Government Compensation For Vehicles Damaged By Natural Disasters

Separate car insurance is crucial for vehicle damage compensation in disaster prone areas
Published : September 6, 2025 at 4:04 PM IST
By Dheeraj Sajwan
Dehradun: In the backdrop of recent disasters in North India, along with heavy loss of life and property, a large number of vehicles have either been lost or heavily damaged in the disasters. What happens to the vehicles that get damaged or washed away during cloudbursts and disasters? Do the owners get any claim or compensation?
Know the critical aspects in this Explainer:
What is covered for relief and compensation in disaster-hit areas?
The Additional Secretary of Disaster Management Uttarakhand government said: "In natural disasters, viral videos of boulders, stones, debris etc. falling on vehicles or surging waters carrying those away like toys during floods came to the fore repeatedly. In such a situation, the question arises as to what happens to the vehicle owner after such incidents and what he has to go through. There is a provision of compensation for the loss of lives, buildings, farm and animals in the disaster management policy of the state and the centre, but unfortunately, no matter how expensive your vehicle is hit by a natural disaster, no compensation is given by the disaster management department."
What is the Government mandate regarding disaster relief and compensation?
"During a natural disaster, the Disaster Management Department provides relief amounts only as per the mandate given by the Government of India. There is no provision regarding vehicles in this mandate. This is the reason why the Disaster Management Department does not collect data of vehicles damaged during natural disasters. Neither does it provide any relief amount for them," said Anand Swaroop, additional secretary, Disaster Management Department, Uttarakhand. Comprehensive car insurance policies only cover damage from natural calamities like floods and landslides, but claims can be denied for issues like expired documents.
Are vehicle owners eligible for compensation for loss or damage to their cars in flood and disaster-hit areas?
Large number of vehicles have been damaged in disasters in North India this monsoon with frequent cloudbursts in almost all the states of North India. The situation in states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab is still critical.
In Uttarakhand, in particular, the weather has been merciless from the end of July and the whole of August and now even in September, as well. A long series of disasters have ravaged Uttarakhand during this period. The same situation is in the neighbouring state of Himachal.
A large number of tourists from outside come to states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh by taxi or their personal vehicles. The videos captured many such incidents during this disaster season, when boulders fell from the hill on moving vehicles. In many places, vehicles parked at night got submerged in debris or washed away. In many cases, there was no trace of vehicles in the morning.
What the Insurance companies suggest for vehicle compensation:
It is now clear that no relief amount is provided by the Disaster Management or the local administration for the damaged vehicles during natural disasters. In such a scenario, the ETV Correspondent spoke to the insurance companies and tried to know under which circumstances the insurance company gives a claim on the vehicles damaged during a natural disaster.
Motiram, Regional Manager of the New India Insurance Company Limited, a central government undertaking, said: “We have given many important information to vehicle owners about how vehicle owners can avail insurance during disasters. He also gave information about some mistakes due to which the vehicle owners do not get claims settled by the insurance companies. These mistakes can prove costly for vehicle owners going to disaster-prone areas for tourism purposes.”
"Every vehicle owner going to a natural disaster-prone area should ensure that his vehicle has insurance, fitness and if it is a taxi, then its permit is up to date. If this is not done, then in case of damage to his vehicle, he may face problems in making a claim. On the other hand, if the vehicle is damaged during a natural disaster and the documents are complete, then the company will consider it eligible for immediate claim settlement," said Motiram, Regional Manager, New India Insurance Company.
What are the Do’s and Don’ts for vehicle compensation claims?
“Insurance is not only essential but a MUST for people living in natural disaster prone areas, " said the Regional Manager of New India Insurance Company. He continued: “Natural disasters can put any family or business in deep trouble. Avoidance from it is not possible completely, but its economic impact can be reduced. During a disaster, the insurance process is not done like the process in normal circumstances but on a war footing and on priority basis. He has appealed to all vehicle owners not to fall into any kind of confusion.”
“Insurance companies give full claims during natural disasters. For this, you should immediately start your insurance process and before taking insurance, also make sure whether the insurance company's policy has natural disaster cover or not. Take special care of these things before going to a natural disaster prone area.” Said Motiram, the Regional Manager, New India Insurance Company.