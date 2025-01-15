ETV Bharat / state

No Major Snowfall Expected In Kashmir Until Monday: IMD

Sonamarg recorded minus 9.3 degrees Celsius as temperatures plummeted across Kashmir Valley with the weather department predicting light snowfall due to a weak Western Disturbance.

No Major Snowfall Expected In Kashmir Until Monday: IMD
Kashmir witnessed a drop in nighttime temperatures even as the valley basked in bright sunshine on Wednesday (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 3:29 PM IST

Srinagar: Kashmir continued to bask in bright sunshine on Wednesday while nighttime temperatures witnessed a drop, with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, today recording the minimum temperature of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Srinagar has forecast dry and cloudy weather until Thursday, with a weak western disturbance bringing light to moderate snowfall in higher reaches.

It said the dry weather would prevail in the valley until Saturday afternoon, with no major snowfall expected until Monday (January 20).

Kashmir and Ladakh continued to experience harsh winter conditions, with Sonamarg recording a bone-chilling minus 9.3°C and Pahalgam minus 8.4°C. In South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded minus 5.4°C, Kokernag minus 4.6°C, Pulwama minus 5.8°C, Khudwani minus 6.6°C, Kulgam minus 5.8°C, Shopian minus 7.9°C, and Larnoo minus 8.8°C.

In North Kashmir, Kupwara and Bandipora recorded minus 4.7°C, and Baramulla minus 3.4°C. Central Kashmir’s Budgam recorded minus 4.7°C, and Ganderbal shivered at minus 4.6°C.

Jammu region temperatures varied, with Jammu city recording 6.0°C, Banihal minus 1.5°C, Batote 2.1°C, Katra 6.8°C, and Kishtwar 2.0°C. Padder recorded minus 8.1°C, Poonch 2.8°C, Rajouri 1.5°C, Samba 2.3°C, Kathua 6.3°C, Reasi 4.7°C, and Udhampur 3.4°C.

In Ladakh UT, Leh recorded minus 12.2°C, Kargil minus 13.7°C, and Drass shivered at minus 22.0°C.

Traffic Update

Meanwhile, traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) is moving in both directions. However, commuters are advised to follow lane discipline to avoid traffic congestion. Moreover, Bhaderwah-Chamba, Sinthan, and Mughal Roads remain closed to traffic.

Srinagar: Kashmir continued to bask in bright sunshine on Wednesday while nighttime temperatures witnessed a drop, with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, today recording the minimum temperature of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Srinagar has forecast dry and cloudy weather until Thursday, with a weak western disturbance bringing light to moderate snowfall in higher reaches.

It said the dry weather would prevail in the valley until Saturday afternoon, with no major snowfall expected until Monday (January 20).

Kashmir and Ladakh continued to experience harsh winter conditions, with Sonamarg recording a bone-chilling minus 9.3°C and Pahalgam minus 8.4°C. In South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded minus 5.4°C, Kokernag minus 4.6°C, Pulwama minus 5.8°C, Khudwani minus 6.6°C, Kulgam minus 5.8°C, Shopian minus 7.9°C, and Larnoo minus 8.8°C.

In North Kashmir, Kupwara and Bandipora recorded minus 4.7°C, and Baramulla minus 3.4°C. Central Kashmir’s Budgam recorded minus 4.7°C, and Ganderbal shivered at minus 4.6°C.

Jammu region temperatures varied, with Jammu city recording 6.0°C, Banihal minus 1.5°C, Batote 2.1°C, Katra 6.8°C, and Kishtwar 2.0°C. Padder recorded minus 8.1°C, Poonch 2.8°C, Rajouri 1.5°C, Samba 2.3°C, Kathua 6.3°C, Reasi 4.7°C, and Udhampur 3.4°C.

In Ladakh UT, Leh recorded minus 12.2°C, Kargil minus 13.7°C, and Drass shivered at minus 22.0°C.

Traffic Update

Meanwhile, traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) is moving in both directions. However, commuters are advised to follow lane discipline to avoid traffic congestion. Moreover, Bhaderwah-Chamba, Sinthan, and Mughal Roads remain closed to traffic.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIRSNOWFALL IN KASHMIRIMDNO MAJOR SNOWFALL IN KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.