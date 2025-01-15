ETV Bharat / state

No Major Snowfall Expected In Kashmir Until Monday: IMD

Srinagar: Kashmir continued to bask in bright sunshine on Wednesday while nighttime temperatures witnessed a drop, with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, today recording the minimum temperature of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Srinagar has forecast dry and cloudy weather until Thursday, with a weak western disturbance bringing light to moderate snowfall in higher reaches.

It said the dry weather would prevail in the valley until Saturday afternoon, with no major snowfall expected until Monday (January 20).

Kashmir and Ladakh continued to experience harsh winter conditions, with Sonamarg recording a bone-chilling minus 9.3°C and Pahalgam minus 8.4°C. In South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded minus 5.4°C, Kokernag minus 4.6°C, Pulwama minus 5.8°C, Khudwani minus 6.6°C, Kulgam minus 5.8°C, Shopian minus 7.9°C, and Larnoo minus 8.8°C.

In North Kashmir, Kupwara and Bandipora recorded minus 4.7°C, and Baramulla minus 3.4°C. Central Kashmir’s Budgam recorded minus 4.7°C, and Ganderbal shivered at minus 4.6°C.