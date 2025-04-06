No Lunch Box Meal For Officegoers As Mumbai's Dabbawalas To Take Six-Day Break

Mumbai: Mumbai's ubiquitous Dabbawalas will go on a six-day holiday beginning on April 9. Dabbawalas form the nucleus of the food supply system for office-goers in Mumbai. Even King Charles Prince of the British royal family was fascinated by their work. In 2003, King Charles Prince came to India. At that time, he had met the Mumbai Dabbawalas and appreciated their work.

Due to this, the working class in Mumbai will not get a meal for the next six days till April 16. At present, 1200 to 1500 Dabbawalas work in Mumbai. Dabbawalas are known for their professionalism and punctuality has been their hallmark. Even though the dabbawalas are paid less, they are seen performing their duties diligently. These six days include a Sunday which is a holiday. There are also holidays such as Mahavir Jayanti, Hanuman Jayanti, and Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Therefore, the dabbawalas will take two days off. After that, all the dabbawalas will return to their work from Tuesday, April 15, said Mumbai Dabbawala Association president Subhash Talekar.

"95 to 99 percent of the dabbawalas working in Mumbai are from Pune district. Now the Chaitra Pournima Yatra is starting from April 9. For this yatra, the dabbawalas of Mumbai will go to their native villages and participate in the celebrations of this Chaitra Pournima Yatra. They will celebrate the yatra," he said.

Talekar continued, "During these six days, the customers should not deduct the salaries of the dabbawalas." Summer vacations have fallen in many places due to the end of school and college exams. Many government employees have gone to their hometowns for summer vacations, he said with an 'apologetic' tone. "We apologise for the inconvenience caused to many employees as they will not be able to get their dabbas at home during these six days," Talekar added.

Many dabbawalas went back to their hometowns due to reduced employment. According to him, before Corona and the lockdown, more than 5,000 dabbawalas were working in Mumbai. However, after the Covid-induced lockdown, many dabbawalas have gone back to their native villages due to reduced employment.

Some got engaged in agriculture while others switched to MIDC jobs. During the Corona period, many officegoers were offered work form home option. Due to this, the businees of dabbaswallas was badly hit.