No Link Between Covid Vaccine And Sudden Heart Attack Deaths: Karnataka Govt Panel

Bengaluru: A committee set up by the State Government to investigate the increasing cases of deaths due to heart attacks, especially of young adults, found no association between the COVID-19 vaccination and these sudden deaths.

In fact, the committee in its report submitted to the government on July 2 said Covid vaccination acts as a protection against cardiac events in the long term.

Following the increasing number of deaths due to heart attacks in the state, particularly in Hassan where more than 25 people died over the last month, the State Government had asked the Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (JICSR) to investigate into these deaths and their possible association with Covid-19 infection and vaccination.

Accordingly, the committee conducted an observational pilot study on 251 - 218 male and 32 female patients aged below 45 years admitted to JICSR with coronary artery disease.

The committee did a detailed risk factor profile analysis of all these patients, including the history of COVID-19 infection, in detail, including symptoms, hospitalisation, severity, and ventilatory support requirements. Similarly, a detailed history regarding Covid vaccination, number of doses, brand of vaccine and immediate vaccine adverse events was also taken.

"Of the 251 patients, 87 were diabetic, 102 were hypertensive, 35 had cholesterol disorder, 40 had a family history of heart diseases, 111 were smokers, and 77 did not have any of the conventional risk factors. This suggests that conventional cardiometabolic risk factors remained dominant," the report said.

Even though 26% of patients had none of the risk factors, large-scale, prospective, multicentric studies are needed before attributing the observed uptick in the onset of coronary artery diseases in youths or sudden deaths to COVID-19 and its vaccination, the report said.

The report further said there was no single cause behind the observed rise in sudden cardiac deaths. Rather it appears to be a multifactorial issue with behavioral, genetic and environmental risks. "Current data does not support the belief that 'long Covid' is responsible for the rise in sudden cardiovascular events among young. Rather, a rise in prevalence of the common risk factors that led to cardiovascular diseases is the best explanation for the rise in sudden deaths, it added.

The committee recommended establishing a robust surveillance system for sudden cardiac deaths, particularly among young adults, implementing autopsy-based registries and integrating early cardiovascular screening at the school level (for Class X students or those above 15 years of age) and taking up public campaigns regarding cardiovascular diseases, their causes, risk factors, early detection, and preventive diet and lifestyle changes.

