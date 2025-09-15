ETV Bharat / state

No Left Swing: Congress Gears Up For Solo Bengal Fight Against TMC

New Delhi: The Congress has signalled its intent to go solo in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, but only if the state unit assures the party high command that it has the muscle to stand on its own feet.

In a decisive message to the Bengal leadership, the Congress high command has asked the state unit to demonstrate real organisational strength before it can chart an independent path. This directive came during a recent visit by AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, who met top state leaders in Kolkata.

The party, which failed to open its account in the 2021 Assembly polls despite an alliance with the CPI-M, and managed just one seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is now pinning its hopes on a ground-level revival strategy.

The renewed push will take shape in a 90-day mass contact campaign focused on protecting residents' right to vote, a direct attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which the Congress accuses of turning a blind eye to voter intimidation and booth capturing.

Right to Vote Takes Centre Stage

“We are going to raise the issue of free and fair elections. People have been routinely stopped from voting, not just in Assembly or national elections, but even in local polls,” said AICC in-charge of West Bengal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir. “This campaign will remind the state government and the Election Commission of their duty to ensure every citizen can vote freely.”

Unlike the Congress's 'vote theft' protests elsewhere in the country, aimed at the BJP, the Bengal campaign will take an equidistant stance — slamming both the TMC and the BJP for creating a deeply polarised electorate.

According to party mandarins, the Congress's poll debacles are due to a weak organisational base. Again, both the ruling TMC and the BJP reaped benefits from a polarised electorate in the eastern state.

Over the past months, as the grand old party started to regroup its state unit, the go-along line surfaced among sections of the West Bengal Congress. This led to the recent visit of AICC general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal, who asked the state leaders to showcase organisational strength before finally deciding to go solo.

Accordingly, the AICC in charge of West Bengal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir asked the state unit to pull up its socks and launch a 90-day campaign to flag the residents’ right to vote.