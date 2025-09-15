No Left Swing: Congress Gears Up For Solo Bengal Fight Against TMC
The Congress high command has asked the state unit to demonstrate real organisational strength before it can chart an independent path.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 7:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress has signalled its intent to go solo in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, but only if the state unit assures the party high command that it has the muscle to stand on its own feet.
In a decisive message to the Bengal leadership, the Congress high command has asked the state unit to demonstrate real organisational strength before it can chart an independent path. This directive came during a recent visit by AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, who met top state leaders in Kolkata.
The party, which failed to open its account in the 2021 Assembly polls despite an alliance with the CPI-M, and managed just one seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is now pinning its hopes on a ground-level revival strategy.
The renewed push will take shape in a 90-day mass contact campaign focused on protecting residents' right to vote, a direct attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which the Congress accuses of turning a blind eye to voter intimidation and booth capturing.
Right to Vote Takes Centre Stage
“We are going to raise the issue of free and fair elections. People have been routinely stopped from voting, not just in Assembly or national elections, but even in local polls,” said AICC in-charge of West Bengal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir. “This campaign will remind the state government and the Election Commission of their duty to ensure every citizen can vote freely.”
Unlike the Congress's 'vote theft' protests elsewhere in the country, aimed at the BJP, the Bengal campaign will take an equidistant stance — slamming both the TMC and the BJP for creating a deeply polarised electorate.
According to party mandarins, the Congress's poll debacles are due to a weak organisational base. Again, both the ruling TMC and the BJP reaped benefits from a polarised electorate in the eastern state.
Over the past months, as the grand old party started to regroup its state unit, the go-along line surfaced among sections of the West Bengal Congress. This led to the recent visit of AICC general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal, who asked the state leaders to showcase organisational strength before finally deciding to go solo.
Accordingly, the AICC in charge of West Bengal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir asked the state unit to pull up its socks and launch a 90-day campaign to flag the residents’ right to vote.
The campaign is likely to start in full force after the festive season is over, by the first week of October. During the drive, the Congress will target both the TMC, which has been ruling the eastern state since 2011 and the CPI(M), which ruled the state for over three decades.
“We are going to highlight the need for free and fair elections, including the right of the residents to cast their vote. Over the past decades, there have been large-scale incidents where the local hooligans did not allow the citizens to cast their vote, be it the local body elections or the national polls. It is the responsibility of the state government as well as the poll panel to protect the citizens’ right to vote. This issue is on top of people’s minds in West Bengal,” Mir told ETV Bharat.
The campaign is going to be different from the 'vote theft' rallies that the Congress has been holding elsewhere in the country to target the BJP for the alleged voter list manipulations.
When asked about the recent claims made by former state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury that around 35 to 40 lakh fake voters had been included in the voter list in West Bengal by the TMC over several past years, the AICC functionary distanced himself from the senior leader’s remarks.
“I will not endorse that statement. Our teams are researching vote theft. The matter is under investigation. We will speak only when we have solid proof,” said Mir.
In West Bengal, the grand old party will maintain equidistance from both the TMC and the BJP, which, according to the Congress, indulge in polarisation to get electoral benefits.
“The TMC has been in power for almost 15 years now, but there is no sign of development in the state. The party resorted to polarisation and other unfair means to forcefully capture votes,” said Mir.
According to the Congress insiders, an internal assessment shows that the people wanted the grand old party to play a key role in West Bengal. “Things are changing fast since the new state unit chief was appointed a few months ago. He has pushed the formation of several key state committees, which are busy implementing the party agenda. The Congress is now protesting on the streets. We are also extending the organisation building exercise to the block and booth level over the coming days,” AICC secretary in charge of West Bengal, Assaf Ali, told ETV Bharat.
Both Venugopal and Mir reviewed the current political situation in West Bengal, along with senior state leaders, including state unit chief Subhankar Sarkar, in Kolkata over the past few days. Together, the leaders have firmed up an agenda to take up issues like joblessness, corruption, law and order situation in a big way over the coming weeks, said Ali.