No JEE Required: IIT Madras Offers Direct Admission to Data Science Program

Kota: The Indian Institute Of Technology Madras, one of the prestigious centres of higher education in the country has opened its application process for the May 2025 batch of its unique four-year bachelor's degree programme in Data Sciences and Applications.
According to the IIT Madras website, one can even get admitted into the Bachelor of Science (BS) Data Science and Application degree programme without cracking the JEE exams. The IIT Madras has also claimed it to be the world's first four-year Bachelor of Science Degree in Data Science and Application program.
Education consultant Kamal Singh Chauhan said that anyone in the age group of 17 to 81 who has passed 12th or is studying in 12th can apply for this programme. According to him, admission to this programme is invited twice a year.
Chauhan added that the application window for the 2025 May batch is open and would close on May 20. Candidates can apply online for this. Centres are set up across the country, where candidates can go and take the exam.
Engineering students who were not selected for IIT or NIT can do this course along with their BTech giving them better career prospects. Thousands of students including working professionals have already enrolled in this course.
According to Kamal Singh Chauhan, through this programme, IIT Madras allows candidates to study offline at the IIT Ropar for the fourth year after completing 3 years of study.
The fee structure for various programs is as follows:
- Foundation course: Rs 32,000
- Foundation Plus Diploma: Rs 94,500
- Two Foundation Diplomas: Rs 1.57 lakh
- BSc degree: Rs 2.21-2.27 lakh
- Bachelor of Science degree: Rs 3.15-3.51 lakh
Read More: