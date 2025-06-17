'No Intent To Outrage Her Modesty': J&K High Court Quashes FIR In Assault Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed criminal proceedings against two men accused of assaulting their septuagenarian aunt (person whose age is in the 70s). The Court ruled that the "Criminal Courts should ensure that the proceedings before it are not used for settling scores or to pressurise parties to settle civil disputes."

Justice Sanjay Dhar, in his 13-page judgment, observed that the complainant had attempted to "settle a civil dispute by giving it a criminal colour," and that the allegations of assault and trespass "do not disclose commission of any cognizable offence."

The court while giving relief to Raja Asif Farooq and Showkat Ahmad Wani, who were facing charges under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said: "It cannot be stated by any stretch of reasoning that the allegations made in the impugned FIR and the material collected by the Investigating Agency makes out a case of offence under Section 354 of IPC against the petitioners."

"In the absence of any such material and in the absence of any revenue record to show that the site of occurrence was actually in possession of the complainant, the offence under Section 447 of IPC cannot be stated to have been constituted against the petitioners," the Court added.

The case stemmed from an FIR registered on November 8, 2020, alleging that while the complainant was working on her land at Hyderpora Bypass in Srinagar, the petitioners—her nephews—entered the property, hurled abuses, and one of them pushed her, causing her to fall and lose her headgear, an act she claimed amounted to outraging her modesty.

However, the court was unconvinced that the incident fulfilled the threshold of criminal intent. "Mere assault or use of criminal force to a woman simplicitor, without there being any intention on the part of the accused to outrage the modesty of the victim, would not fall within the definition of the offence punishable under Section 354 of the IPC," Justice Dhar wrote, adding:

"Having regard to the age of the complainant and the fact that she was closely related to the petitioners, it is difficult to conceive that the petitioners intended to outrage the modesty of the complainant."

On the charge of criminal trespass, the court noted the land in question was under legal dispute and subject to multiple interim orders by civil and revenue courts. "Unless it is shown that the property, upon which trespass is committed, is in possession of the victim and not in possession of the offender, it cannot be stated that the offence of criminal trespass has been committed," the court observed.

The judgment referred to a series of legal proceedings, including pending partition and status quo orders from subordinate civil courts and a writ before the High Court itself. Justice Dhar emphasised that in the absence of any land demarcation or site plan by investigators, it could not be established whether the petitioners had intruded on property exclusively possessed by the complainant.

Highlighting a broader concern, the court condemned the misuse of criminal law to settle civil feuds: "...the complainant has tried to settle a civil dispute between her and the petitioners by giving it a criminal colour, which has prompted her to lodge the impugned FIR. The Supreme Court has time and again frowned upon the tendency of litigants to convert purely civil disputes into criminal cases."

The judge cited the Supreme Court's warning in Md. Ibrahim vs State of Bihar about the growing trend of civil litigants invoking criminal charges as a means of pressure or vengeance.

The complainant had passed away during the pendency of the petition, but the court proceeded to analyse the legality of the FIR in her absence, ultimately directing that the case diary be returned and all proceedings in FIR No. 266/2020 be quashed. "It appears that the complainant, with a view to settle civil dispute, has resorted to lodging of impugned FIR against the petitioners. The same is nothing but an abuse of process of court which needs to be curbed by this Court by exercising its power under Section 482 of the CrPC."