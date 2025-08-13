ETV Bharat / state

No Human Remains Found In Latest Dharmasthala Excavation, SIT Probe Continues

Mangaluru: No human remains were found during fresh exhumation at ‘spot number 13’ in Dharmasthala on Tuesday, said officials.

The exhumations are part of a wider SIT inquiry ordered after allegations surfaced earlier this year about possible illegal burials in the region. The complainant had claimed that “tens of human bodies” were buried at the location.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had deployed two earthmovers on Tuesday, digging up to 18 feet deep and 25 feet wide, removing over 20 tonnes of soil. The SIT is probing the alleged burial of bodies in Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district. They have also been using ground-penetrating radar (GPR) technology at the spot.

Before the digging began, ground-penetrating radar (GPR) mounted on a drone was used to scan the sub-surface. The SIT has not yet disclosed its analysis of the GPR imagery. According to sources, the high-capacity drone equipped with radar imaging can provide live images of sub-surface anomalies.

The exhumation work, which began at 11.30 am, continued until dusk, after which the site was refilled. Officials did not specify whether further exhumation will be conducted at other identified sites.

The exhumation at ‘spot number 13’ on Tuesday was the deepest so far. The inspection is being led by SIT chief Pranab Mohanty, who arrived in Mangaluru earlier today before proceeding to the SIT office in Belthangady.