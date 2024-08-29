ETV Bharat / state

No Human Case Of Bird Flu In Odisha: Health Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha health minister Mukesh Mahaling has said that samples of suspected human case of bird flu have been tested negative.

Yesterday, the state government had announced that two human cases of bird flu have been detected in Odisha's Puri district but it made a U-turn, saying no human case of bird flu has been confirmed in the state as the samples collected from the two persons have turned out to be negative for H5N1.

Advising people not to panic about bird flu, Mahaling said that samples collected from suspected human case of bird flu have come out to be negative. Presently, there is no human case of bird flu in the state, he clarified.

On Tuesday, a patient undergoing treatment at Manalpur CHC in Puri district was suffering from fever and his blood sample was sent for testing, which came negative for H5N1.