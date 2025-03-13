ETV Bharat / state

No HC Relief For Dalit Student Suspended By TISS For 'Anti-National' Activities

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has refused any relief to a Dalit PhD student suspended by the Tata Institute of Social Science for alleged anti-national activities, noting that TISS felt his participation in a protest brought disrepute to the institution.

A division bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and M M Sathaye on Wednesday dismissed the plea filed by the student, Ramadas K S, against the institute's April 2024 decision of suspending him for two years.

"The order suspending the petitioner (Ramadas) does not suffer from any illegality or perversity. We find that this is not a fit case to interfere. There is no merit in the petition and the same is dismissed," the HC said.

Ramadas was accused of participating in a protest march in New Delhi against the central government's "anti-student policies" and for urging people to watch "Ram Ke Naam" documentary during the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony.

In its order, the court said it was "clear as sunshine that the march (in which Ramadas participated) was politically motivated".

No fault can be found with the institute's order that Ramadas created an impression in general public that the politically-motivated protest and views were the views of the institution - TISS, the HC said.

The court noted Ramadas had participated in the protest under the banner of TISS' student organisation.