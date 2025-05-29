ETV Bharat / state

No Funds Diverted From Other Departments For Ladki Bahin, Read Budget Rules

Parbhani: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday clarified no funds have been diverted from other departments for the government's flagship scheme for women Ladki Bahin and said those who do not understand budget are making unsubstantiated claims.

Money disbursed for the scheme, which under eligible poor women get a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500, through Tribal Affairs and Social Justice Departments was as per budgetary norms, he insisted.

Talking to reporters here in central Maharashtra, Fadnavis explained budgetary rules stipulate funds should be reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Maximum funds should be earmarked for personal benefit schemes and some kept aside for infrastructure development.

"The charges (by opposition that funds were diverted from other departments for Ladki Bahin Yojana) are wrong. Only those who don't understand the budget can make such a charge. Rules say funds should be reserved for SCs/STs. Maximum funds should be reserved for personal benefit schemes and some for infrastructure development.

"Ladki Bahin Yojana falls under the category of giving personal benefit to beneficiaries. So, if you give money to this scheme, then as per budgetary rules, it has to be shown under the Tribal Affairs Department and the Social Justice Department," the CM stated.

He emphasised Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, has already clarified in this matter.