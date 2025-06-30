No Fuel For Old Vehicles In Delhi From July 1

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on pollution in Delhi, the state government has decided to ban fuel refills for end-of-life (EOL) vehicles from July 1. Petrol vehicles over 15 years old and diesel vehicles older than 10 years will not be allowed to refuel at any petrol station in the national capital.

To implement this ban, AI-powered cameras, connected to transport department's database, have been installed at petrol stations to identify old vehicles with the help of their number plates.

There are around 60 lakh EOL vehicles in Delhi. The decision of denying fuel to such vehicles was to be implemented from April 1, but it had failed as cameras could not be installed at petrol stations.

There are around 400 petrol stations in Delhi and AI-based number plate reader cameras have been installed at all the premises. As soon as a vehicle reaches the petrol station to refuel, the AI-powered camera will read its number plate. If the vehicle is found comply rules of an EOL then an alarm will be sounded on the speaker installed at the petrol station, announcing that the vehicle has expired. The transport department will also be informed immediately so that action can be taken against the vehicle owner.

In an order issued on June 27, the Delhi government had asked to be fully prepared for implementing the refuel ban. A total of 350 petrol and diesel pumps of Delhi have been divided into four parts. Police personnel will be deployed at the pumps numbered 1 to 100, transport teams at pumps numbered 101 to 159, joint teams of Delhi Police and transport department at pumps numbered 160 to 250 and municipal corporation teams at pumps numbered 251 to 350.

There will be 91 Delhi Police officers who will have the power to issue challans. The teams deployed at the petrol stations aim to handle any untoward situation that may arise on denying refuelling and seize the vehicle.

However, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association has raised doubts over implementation of the new system.

President of Delhi Petrol Dealers Association, Nischal Singhania alleged that the government has not conducted any trial run of this system so it may encounter problems when it is implemented.

"We are businessmen. It will naturally be difficult to refuse petrol or diesel to anyone. If a customer argues or creates a situation of dispute, then who will deal with it. When this problem was placed before the government, it instructed deployment of police and transport department employees, but for how long will these employees stay at pumps? They cannot stay there for 24 hours. If the camera is not able to read the number plate properly, the database is not updated or the system fails, then disputes can arise. On the other hand, the Delhi government has warned of strict action against pump operator if fuel is given to an expired vehicle," Singhania said.

Singhania has also said in order to cover the entire premises of a petrol station, one needs to install 13 to 15 cameras but only one camera has been allotted per pump by the transport department.

"How is it possible to read the number plate of all the vehicles with this single camera? Another problem is that some cameras are installed at such a location that the number plate can be read only after the vehicle has completed refuelling. In such a situation, the pump operation can face action. Also, one who has been denied fuel in Delhi, can refuel at petrol pumps in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad or states adjacent to Delhi." he said.