No Fresh Elections For J-K Statehood Restoration, NC Trying To Trigger Unrest Among People: BJP MP

Srinagar: The central government has not laid down any conditions like holding fresh assembly elections for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, said Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Gulam Ali Khatana on Tuesday.
During an interview with ETV Bharat, the Parliamentarian rubbished the reports of fresh elections as 'mere speculations', and said the elected Union Territory government is a "popular government" having a mandate from the people for five years.
"These (fresh Assembly polls) are mere speculations. BJP is not indulging into deceit or political nurturing. Our goal is to make Jammu and Kashmir a peaceful region. There is nothing like (fresh elections for statehood). The priority of the elected government should be to address the issues of people and not indulge in distractions," he said.
A few media reports had said that the BJP-led Central government had set conditions including fresh Assembly elections for restoring statehood.
NC not delivering on reservation
"The National Conference is not living up to the expectations of people and is trying to hide their shortcomings by raising the sensitive issue of reservation. NC has not given reservation to Gujjar or Bakerwals but it was former Prime Minister Chandershekar who introduced it. They have nothing credible on reservation or open merit. They are only interested in 'Z-plus' security and swindling money which has become difficult now," the BJP MP criticised.
BJP gave reservation to deserving communities
"Open Merit and marginalisation are part of the society. Earlier, 7.5 percent was reserved for Scheduled Caste, 10 percent for Scheduled Tribes, OSC (2%) and RBA (20%). ALC and Pahari-speaking people had four percent. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slashed RBA's quota by 10 percent and allocated it to poor people (Economically Weaker Sections) in general category. But the OSC (2%) which was ignored by NC, Congress and PDP for the last 70 years, received eight percent reservation after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019," he added.
"The Pahari-speaking people were also granted 10 percent. But some people who do not want the benefit to reach genuine beneficiaries and those in the EWS are creating confusion. The BJP gave reservation to deserving communities," the BJP leader said.
NC government trying to create unrest
Khatana added, "They (NC) are creating a false narrative. Pahari-speaking people include Syeds, Khans, Brahmins, Guptas and Sikhs who hail from general category. They were offered reservation because they hail from backward regions and speak a distinct language. The EWS also belongs to the general category but the NC government is creating unrest among people to distract from the real issues in the poll manifesto."
NC, PDP alienated people
"Jammu and Kashmir had been suffering from militancy for the last three decades. Politicians lived in comfort while youth were being directed to throw stones on streets. Farmers and aam aadmi (common man) were being forced to enforce bandhs. But BJP ensured three-tier development, mass public participation in elections and carried out free and fair Assembly elections," he said.
"The National Conference, Congress and PDP had alienated people with autonomy and self-rule. But we are moving towards development where people are getting direct benefits of governance," he added.
Statehood to be restored when environment is conducive
"Initially, they blamed us for not holding elections. Now that a popular government has been formed in Jammu and Kashmir, they must address public issues and not stoke sensitive issues. On the floor of Parliament, Prime Minister and Home Minister have assured statehood will be restored. But everything has time and statehood will be restored as and when the environment is conducive," the BJP MP said.
Pakistan unnerved by development
"Pakistan is unnerved by the rapid development that has taken place after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Only BJP can restore statehood or provide reservation. The NC only makes noise on these matters but can't deliver as they don't have the numbers in the Parliament," he pointed.
J&K Govt should talk on closure of tourist destinations
"We visited Sonamarg and Pahalgam. Amarnath Yatra which is starting next month will provide livelihood opportunities to people. However, many officers still operate with the pre-abrogation era mindset. They must abandon the old habits."
"Tourists have started flocking to the valley again. As Tourism department falls under the Jammu and Kashmir government, they should address the issue of closure of tourist destinations," the MP added.
Urdu is not Muslim language
"National Conference and a few Muslim organisations have linked Urdu exclusively with Muslims. But Urdu is a language of India, and not confined to any religion," he said.
Only law and order with LG
"Only law and order matters rest with the Lieutenant Governor. All other powers lie with the Jammu and Kashmir government and they should fulfil the promises made and live up to the expectations of people," Khatana said.
