No Fresh Elections For J-K Statehood Restoration, NC Trying To Trigger Unrest Among People: BJP MP

Srinagar: The central government has not laid down any conditions like holding fresh assembly elections for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, said Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Gulam Ali Khatana on Tuesday.

During an interview with ETV Bharat, the Parliamentarian rubbished the reports of fresh elections as 'mere speculations', and said the elected Union Territory government is a "popular government" having a mandate from the people for five years.

"These (fresh Assembly polls) are mere speculations. BJP is not indulging into deceit or political nurturing. Our goal is to make Jammu and Kashmir a peaceful region. There is nothing like (fresh elections for statehood). The priority of the elected government should be to address the issues of people and not indulge in distractions," he said.

A few media reports had said that the BJP-led Central government had set conditions including fresh Assembly elections for restoring statehood.

NC not delivering on reservation

"The National Conference is not living up to the expectations of people and is trying to hide their shortcomings by raising the sensitive issue of reservation. NC has not given reservation to Gujjar or Bakerwals but it was former Prime Minister Chandershekar who introduced it. They have nothing credible on reservation or open merit. They are only interested in 'Z-plus' security and swindling money which has become difficult now," the BJP MP criticised.

BJP gave reservation to deserving communities

"Open Merit and marginalisation are part of the society. Earlier, 7.5 percent was reserved for Scheduled Caste, 10 percent for Scheduled Tribes, OSC (2%) and RBA (20%). ALC and Pahari-speaking people had four percent. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slashed RBA's quota by 10 percent and allocated it to poor people (Economically Weaker Sections) in general category. But the OSC (2%) which was ignored by NC, Congress and PDP for the last 70 years, received eight percent reservation after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019," he added.

"The Pahari-speaking people were also granted 10 percent. But some people who do not want the benefit to reach genuine beneficiaries and those in the EWS are creating confusion. The BJP gave reservation to deserving communities," the BJP leader said.

NC government trying to create unrest

Khatana added, "They (NC) are creating a false narrative. Pahari-speaking people include Syeds, Khans, Brahmins, Guptas and Sikhs who hail from general category. They were offered reservation because they hail from backward regions and speak a distinct language. The EWS also belongs to the general category but the NC government is creating unrest among people to distract from the real issues in the poll manifesto."

NC, PDP alienated people

"Jammu and Kashmir had been suffering from militancy for the last three decades. Politicians lived in comfort while youth were being directed to throw stones on streets. Farmers and aam aadmi (common man) were being forced to enforce bandhs. But BJP ensured three-tier development, mass public participation in elections and carried out free and fair Assembly elections," he said.