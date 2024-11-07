'Big Conspiracy': Poonam Mahajan On 2006 Murder Of Father And BJP Leader Pramod Mahajan

Mumbai: In a new twist to the 2006 murder case of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Pramod Mahajan, his daughter and former MP Poonam Mahajan claimed that he was not killed due to family matter or enmity but as part of a “big conspiracy.”

Speaking to a private news channel, she claimed that her father’s murder was committed as part of a big conspiracy to end his political career, which would be revealed one day.

“When my father was killed, there was talk that it was a family matter. But a conspiracy was hatched to stop Pramod Mahajan's political career from progressing. It was intended to stop him. Not only this, my ticket was also cut during the Lok Sabha. That too was a big conspiracy. But I don't know who did it, but this conspiracy will be revealed one day,” she said.

Following her claims, many leaders have reacted as it has triggered a new political controversy in Maharastra ahead of the assembly elections.

“If Poonam Mahajan is saying that there was a conspiracy, then it should be investigated. At that time I was in the hospital with Pramod Mahajan. At that time, there was a lot of talk that he was murdered due to a family dispute. An investigation was also conducted at that time,” said former minister Eknath Khadse.

Khadse said that nothing came out in the investigation, but if Poonam has made this claim, then the government should take serious cognisance and investigate.

“Pramod Mahajan was a great guide for us. We were shocked after his murder. We have still not recovered from that shock,” he said.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar also reacted to Poonam’s allegations, saying, “If they have any proof or such documents, they should give it to the government. The government will investigate it. If someone is guilty, action will be taken against him.”

Pramod Mahajan was shot by his brother, Pravin Mahajan, in 2006, during which three bullets hit him on his lower right chest and badly damaged his vital organs, causing internal bleeding. He succumbed to the injuries 13 days after the incident in the hospital. Pravin later confessed to the crime.