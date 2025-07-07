No Extension In Summer Vacation In Kashmir, Schools To Reopen On Tuesday

Srinagar: After two weeks of summer vacation, schools in Jammu and Kashmir will reopen on Tuesday, Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced on Monday putting an end to speculations about the extension in the break amid prevailing heatwave.

Itoo told ETV Bharat that from Tuesday, July 8, schools from primary up to class 12th falling under municipal areas of all districts, will function from 7:30am to 11:30 am. The students will attend online classes post lunch, she said. Elsewhere, the schools will function from 8 am till 12 pm while teachers will have to remain present at the schools till 2 pm.

The Education Minister's announcement has put an end to speculations over the extension in summer vacation for schools amid prevailing heatwave conditions. On July 5, Kashmir recorded the third hottest July day since 1946 as per the local Meteorological Department data.