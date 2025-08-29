ETV Bharat / state

'No Entry Of Pakistani Terrorists Into Bihar': ADG Pankaj Darad Says False Alarm

Patna: A security alarm was sounded in Bihar after intelligence sources alerted that security establishment that three Pakistani terrorists, allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, had sneaked into the state from Nepal.

Security personnel scaled up vigilance across the state, especially in the border districts, and activated the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The police, however, later confirmed that the three suspected Pakistani nationals did not enter Bihar as previously feared.

The investigation revealed that the individuals, who had originally arrived in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu from Dubai, subsequently travelled to Malaysia. This crucial update was confirmed by ADG Law and Order, Pankaj Darad, who assured that the trio had not entered Bihar.