'No Entry Of Pakistani Terrorists Into Bihar': ADG Pankaj Darad Says False Alarm

The initial alert had triggered a significant security mobilisation, with authorities placing increased scrutiny on border districts and major cities like Patna and Gaya.

Bihar Police personnel frisking vehicles in Patna. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST

Patna: A security alarm was sounded in Bihar after intelligence sources alerted that security establishment that three Pakistani terrorists, allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, had sneaked into the state from Nepal.

Security personnel scaled up vigilance across the state, especially in the border districts, and activated the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The police, however, later confirmed that the three suspected Pakistani nationals did not enter Bihar as previously feared.

The investigation revealed that the individuals, who had originally arrived in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu from Dubai, subsequently travelled to Malaysia. This crucial update was confirmed by ADG Law and Order, Pankaj Darad, who assured that the trio had not entered Bihar.

“There was an alert issued based on initial intelligence, but after thorough investigation, we found that these individuals never entered Bihar. Our findings, including passport details and travel documents, confirm that they went straight to Malaysia from Kathmandu,” said Pankaj Darad.

Heightened vigilance

The initial alert had triggered a significant security mobilisation, with authorities placing increased scrutiny on border districts and major cities like Patna and Gaya.
Police stepped up surveillance in Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Araria, Kishanganj, and West Champaran, which borders Nepal. Additional forces were deployed in those areas. ATS teams worked tirelessly, ensuring that no untoward incident occurs.

