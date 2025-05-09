ETV Bharat / state

No Entry For Govt Employees Without Helmet Or Seat Belt In Uttar Pradesh's Noida

Noida: Every government employee must wear a helmet and seat belt when they are driving vehicles and set an example for others, said Additional Regional Transport Officer (ARTO)-Administration, Siyaram Verma, while issuing the circular here on Friday.

He said that every government department has been instructed to implement the ‘no helmet/no seat belt, no entry rule’ in their offices and institutions and not to allow any official or staff member into the premises who does not wear a helmet and seat belt.

“We have already issued the order of no helmet, no fuel to petrol pumps to curb road accidents and reduce the death rate,” Verma said. “Now, strict instructions have been given to stop traffic rule violators from entering government and non-government offices and institutions like schools, colleges and universities,” he said.

This comes following a review meeting of the District Road Safety Committee held in the Collectorate auditorium under the chairmanship of Noida District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.