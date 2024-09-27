No End To Wild Animal Terror In Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich; Two Children Among Four Injured In Fresh Attacks

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): In the latest twin wild animal attacks reported from Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, wild animals mauled four people including two children in separate attacks under Hardi police station limits during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday leaving them grievously injured.

On receiving information about the wild animal attacks, forest officials have launched intensive searches to capture the wild animals. However, it has not been confirmed yet whether the attacking animal was a wolf.

It is learnt that six-month-old Arush, son of Ramesh, a resident of Ramwapur Khurd village of Hardi police station area, had come to his maternal grandmother's village Ghumni three days ago with his mother Phoolmati. Phoolmati was breastfeeding her son at around 2 o'clock in the night when a wild animal appeared on the scene and started pulling the infant towards itself. Phoolmati raised an alarm after which other family members rushed to the spot causing the wild animal to flee leaving the infant in a pool of blood. The child has been admitted to the medical college for treatment.

Two Children Among Four Injured In Fresh Wild Animal Attacks In Bahraich (ETV Bharat)

In a similar attack, Mamta (5), daughter of Tirath, a resident of village Nakha in the area of Hardi police station, was sleeping with her sister last night when at around 2.30 am, a wild animal attacked and injured her. When the family members raised an alarm, the animal fled from the spot. The girl has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Likewise, a leopard strayed into the house of one Wasim in Ayodhya Purva village of Sujauli under Sujauli range of Katarnia Ghat forest area of Bichhiya on Thursday night. It attacked 13-year-old girl Sayba who was sleeping in the house. When locals raised an alarm, the big cat fled into the nearby sugarcane fields. In the fourth attack at Harkhapur village of Dharmapur range, a leopard attacked farmer Madhu Sudan (35), son of Ram Kumar leaving him grievously injured. He was shifted to Medical College Bahraich for treatment.

Locals In Panic After Fresh Attacks

The fresh twin attacks have exacerbated the panic in the area which has been reeling under serial wild attacks. While the villagers claim the attacking animals as wolves, DFO Ajit Pratap Singh said it has not been confirmed that it is a wolf. He said that pug marks of a dog have been found at one place while forest department personnel have been alerted to keep vigil in the area.

Bahraich district, which shares its border with Nepal is prone to such attacks by wild animals, which stray from the nearby forest area of Nepal.