No End To Student Suicides In Rajasthan's Kota: Bihar Teenager Preparing For JEE Ends Life

Kota: There seems to be no end to the tragic suicides by professional examination aspirants in Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota with a youth from Bihar, preparing for engineering entrance Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main and Advanced in Kota, allegedly ending his life at his rented accommodation on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as 16-year-old Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Nalanda district of Bihar. He used to live in a rented room in a house in Mahavir Nagar Third area where he took the extreme step. No suicide note has been found from the spot as per police.

Mahavir Nagar police station officer Mahendra Maru said that they received information that the student had ended his life inside the rented room after which a team of police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Police said that the deceased student was preparing for Joint Entrance Exam Main and Advanced by studying in a coaching institute in Kota for the last one year. His brother Sanjeet is also preparing for medical entrance exam NEET UG and was staying in Kota at Dadabari. Sanjeet too reached the spot after receving information about the incident. Both the parents of the deceased have died five years ago. Kumar and his brother were being taken care of by their uncle.

Students staying in the building said that the light of the deceased's room was on till late night and after peeking in through the skylight, they saw the student lying dead prompting them to inform the landlord, who in turn called the police.

Anti-suicide Rod Not Installed: According to the police, the mandatory anti-suicide rod, which is to be installed on the fan as per the directions of the government was not installed by the landlord.

The landlord Mahendra said that Sandeep went into his room after having dinner from the mess at around 9:30 pm. On Wednesday, his uncle had also deposited money into his account as per the landlord. Police have launched investigation into the incident.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.