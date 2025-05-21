No Electricity At JP's Ancestral House And How Prashant Kishor Got The Supply Restored

By Dev Raj

Patna: Sometimes it takes someone to make a noise or poke a finger in the eyes to get things done. Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor did exactly that to get electricity and water restored at the ancestral house of legendary socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan at Sitab Diara, in a remote corner of the Saran district of Bihar.

Jayaprakash (October 11, 1902 – October 8, 1979), fondly called JP, was born at the house and stayed there till the age of nine before leaving to complete his school education at the Patna Collegiate High School.

JP went on to become a freedom fighter, champion of the people, and led the Opposition against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the 1970s, calling for her overthrow and advocating a complete change in the system in a ‘total revolution’. He set up the benchmark of propriety and is considered as the biggest icon of the socialists.

Kishor visited the ancestral house of the socialist leader on Tuesday and was taken aback by its dilapidated condition and the premises being engulfed in darkness because of the lack of electricity.

The JSP leader had gone there to start his ‘Bihar Badlav Yatra’ (Change Bihar tour) in which he will visit all the 243 Assembly seats in the state in 120 days to bring a complete change in the forthcoming elections.

“JP gave the slogan of ‘total revolution’ and brought a change in the entire country but his house is in darkness, despite his so-called disciples ruling the state for the past 35 years. You gave Bharat Ratna to him but have kept him in the dark,” Kishor said. Kishor enquired about the problem and found out that a bill of Rs 4 lakh was due and the electricity department cut the supply as the state government did not pay the bill.

“The so-called followers of JP, who have done politics in his name, and are in power for the past 20 years, have air-conditioners installed at their homes, but his house at Sitab Diara is in darkness. What could be more shameful than this?” Kishor said.

The import of Kishor’s words was not lost because chief minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad had worked under JP and claimed themselves to be the disciples of JP. The JP’s ancestral house serves as a pilgrimage site for politicians cutting across party lines. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had unveiled a 15-feet-high statue of the socialist leader at Sitab Diara in 2022 on the occasion of his 120th birth anniversary.

Kishor guessed that the politicians must have been visiting the place during the daytime and would have missed the electricity supply issue. He added that his previous visits to the ancestral house of the first President Rajendra Prasad in Siwan, Mahatma Gandhi’s Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran, and freedom fighter Rajkumar Shukla’s native place resulted in various improvements, and hoped that the same would happen at JP’s native place as well. He stayed at Sitab Diara overnight.

The district administration swung into action on Wednesday and restored power supply to the house. It also helped run a pump to draw water. “Electricity bills were pending for the past one year. The government did not pay, and the amount went up to Rs 4 lakh. The electricity officials had severed the supply. It has now been restored after the Jan Suraaj leader came here yesterday," Bhagwan Awasthi, the caretaker of JP’s ancestral house, said.

Meanwhile, buoyed by the development, the people of Sitab Diara village staying in around 2000 households, have complained about the issue of drinking water supply. The government officials have assured them that the problem will be addressed soon.