Unlike Earlier, No Discrimination Made In Awarding Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur

Dungarpur: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur has said that unlike previous times, no discrimination is made while awarding Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan. Now, these awards are given only for exceptional and distinguished services.

Mathur, who arrived on a tour of Rajasthan's Dungarpur district this morning, lauded the work of Padma Shri awardee Moolchand Lodha. He addressed Lodha as the 'Hero of Wagdari', who was honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that his services are being discussed across the country.

"Post 2014, awards like Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan are being given to people who have worked at the ground-level and all sections of the society are being honoured without any discrimination," Mathur said.

He also cited the example of Bagru band master, who became a 'cow bhakt' despite hailing from a Muslim family, and was awarded Padma Shri by the Prime Minister.