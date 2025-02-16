Unlike Earlier, No Discrimination Made In Awarding Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur

Dungarpur: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur has said that unlike previous times, no discrimination is made while awarding Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan. Now, these awards are given only for exceptional and distinguished services.
Mathur, who arrived on a tour of Rajasthan's Dungarpur district this morning, lauded the work of Padma Shri awardee Moolchand Lodha. He addressed Lodha as the 'Hero of Wagdari', who was honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that his services are being discussed across the country.
"Post 2014, awards like Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan are being given to people who have worked at the ground-level and all sections of the society are being honoured without any discrimination," Mathur said.
He also cited the example of Bagru band master, who became a 'cow bhakt' despite hailing from a Muslim family, and was awarded Padma Shri by the Prime Minister.
The Governor further said that earlier Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awards were mainly given to people from reputed and prestigious families but now, these awards are given to village heroes. "Wagdari should be proud of a person like Moolchand Lodha," he added.
Mathur was welcomed by Rajya Sabha MP Chunnilal Garasiya, Udaipur MP Mannalal Rawat, former MLA from Mavli Dharmanarayan Joshi and Sagwara MLA Shankar Decha. He inaugurated a building worth Rs 28 lakhs built under MPLADs at Acharya Mahapragya Eye Hospital in Wagdari. The Governor praised the work done for education of children.
On this occasion, MP Chunnilal Garasiya announced development projects worth Rs 20 lakh and MP Mannalal Rawat announced projects worth Rs 15 lakh. The Governor announced Rs 20 lakh and presented a cheque of Rs 11 lakh. After this, he condoled the bereaved family members on the demise of former Dungarpur BJP district president Daulat Singh Rathore.
