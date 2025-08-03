No Demand By Any Party To Include Or Remove Names From Bihar Draft Roll So Far: EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday said no political party in Bihar has so far approached it for inclusion or removal of names from the draft electoral roll published on August 1. The EC said that between 3 PM on August 1 and 3 PM on August 3 (Sunday), no demand under claims and objections has been received.

But individually, 941 claims and objections have been received from voters for the inclusion of names or for the removal of those they claim are ineligible from the voter list. Political parties and voters have one month till September 1 to demand inclusion or removal of names from the voter list.

The ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Bihar has seen opposition parties attacking the EC, alleging that the exercise will deny voting rights to crores of eligible persons for want of documents.

The EC maintains that it has ensured that no eligible person will be left out of the final electoral roll to be published on September 30.