No Decision On Closure Of 9 Varsities Has Been Made Yet, Says Higher Education Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar on Thursday said that no final decision has been taken yet regarding the closure of nine universities established during the previous BJP government.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Jagadish Gudagunti in the Assembly, Sudhakar said the sub-committee set up under Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to study the financial conditions of all universities and suggest remedial measures is yet to submit its report for the State Government to take a final call.

“There are reports in a section of the media that the State Government will close down these varsities. But I am telling you no decision has been made yet," he said.

Following a meeting of the sub-committee held two weeks back, Shivakumar indicated that the closure of nine universities might be recommended due to financial constraints and request for re-merger from some teachers and students. The announcement sparked political outrage with the BJP and right wing student activists opposing the move.

The varsities slated for closure as per Shivakumar included Hassan University, Chamarajanagar University, Haveri University, Kodagu University, Koppal University, Bagalkot University, Maharani Cluster University, Bengaluru, Mandya University and Nrupatunga University and Raichur University. While six were set up during the BJP regime, Nrupatunga, Raichur and Mandya Universities were set up by the Siddaramaiah government during his first tenure.