No Deaths Solely Due To Covid-19 In Karnataka: Health Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao on Wednesday said no deaths have yet been reported in the state solely due to Covid 19.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said even as 11 persons, who were tested Covid positive have died over the last few days, none of the deaths were solely due to Covid-19. "They were all suffering from kidney, heart and other serious ailments. They died because of the ailments. It has been proved by the audit of the deaths conducted by the Health department," he said.

Of the 11 deaths, the audit reports of 10 have been received and the report of another death is awaited. "After this revelation, the government has decided to announce Covid death reports only after conducting audit of the deaths. This will prevent unnecessary panic," he added.

The new variant of Covid-19 is very mild. It is evident from the fact that of the 500 active positive cases, only two are being treated in intensive care units. 'Therefore there is no need for any kind of worry," he added.

Gundurao said the Health department has taken necessary precautions to effectively tackle the Covid situation. "Over the last 10 days, 5,000 tests have been conducted. Coded tests has been made mandatory in all SARI cases," he added.