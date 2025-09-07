'Live And Let Live': Village In Jharkhand Resonates Peace, Brotherhood In This Era Of Intolerance
Tupukhurd is inhabited by people of different castes and religions but any dispute over the issues is unheard of.
Latehar: In this day and age when people have little patience to deal with issues, residents of Tupukhurd village in Bendi panchayat sit together and resolve the biggest of problems with peaceful and fruitful discussions.
The village, inhabited by around 1,500 people stands as an epitome of peace and brotherhood. Just like any other rural settlement in the country, Tupukhurd too is inhabited by people of different castes and religions but any dispute over the issues is unheard of. The villagers said no major crime has been reported from the area in the last 40 to 50 years.
Village chief Mundrika Sahu says if any dispute arises, it is settled with discussions. "People of all castes and creed sit together at a designated spot in the village and share their feelings. This is a daily occurrence," he said.
A railway line divides the village into two parts. The villagers said cross the line was possible when there were two tracks but now a third track has been laid which makes it tough for them to cross the line even on a bicycle. The locals they had been seeking an underground pass to connect both portions of the village but the railways has been no response from the railways in this regard.
The village also does not have a proper road. But its residents are content with whatever they have. As most of them subsist on farming, they do not feel the need to travel far from their place.
The villagers have made the job of the police easier. Arvind Kumar, SDPO of Latehar, said, "The villagers of Tupukhurd are exemplary. During my tenure of more than one-and-a-half years, not a single incident from the village has been reported".
