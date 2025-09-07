ETV Bharat / state

'Live And Let Live': Village In Jharkhand Resonates Peace, Brotherhood In This Era Of Intolerance

Latehar: In this day and age when people have little patience to deal with issues, residents of Tupukhurd village in Bendi panchayat sit together and resolve the biggest of problems with peaceful and fruitful discussions.

The village, inhabited by around 1,500 people stands as an epitome of peace and brotherhood. Just like any other rural settlement in the country, Tupukhurd too is inhabited by people of different castes and religions but any dispute over the issues is unheard of. The villagers said no major crime has been reported from the area in the last 40 to 50 years.



Village chief Mundrika Sahu says if any dispute arises, it is settled with discussions. "People of all castes and creed sit together at a designated spot in the village and share their feelings. This is a daily occurrence," he said.