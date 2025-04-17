No Consensus On Caste Census In Special Cabinet Meeting Convened By Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The special Cabinet meeting convened by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss the socio-economic and education survey report, known as the caste census, failed to reach any consensus on Thursday. As a result, the CM asked all his Cabinet colleagues to come up with written opinions during the next meeting which is expected to be held in the first week of May.

"The discussion remained inconclusive today as there is requirement of more details with regard to the parameters used for the survey and also technical details on how the economic condition of families was considered. Senior officials have been asked to furnish these details. The Cabinet will hopefully arrive at a decision in the meeting scheduled in the first week of May," stated Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil while speaking to reporters after the meeting.

When asked if ministers particularly from Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities opposed the findings of the caste survey, Patil said the discussion took place in a very cordial manner with all ministers being allowed to express their opinions freely.

In fact, sources said that Siddaramaiah at the beginning of the meeting told all his ministers to freely express their opinions without giving room for any confrontation. He also shared with the ministers that caste census would benefit all communities including those who have been opposing it. "If at all there are any discrepancies, we will set them right together," the CM said.

Siddaramaiah also asked the ministers to submit their opinions about the caste survey in writing. "Whatever may be your opinion, for or against, all of you should submit your opinions in writing. We will record all the opinions," he said.

As per reports, the CM had convened the special cabinet meeting exclusively to discuss the findings of the caste survey which was presented before the state Cabinet last week. The census findings, especially on the population numbers, has reportedly created a flutter in the state with politically dominant Vokkaligas and Lingayats opposing it tooth and nail. Calling it an unscientific survey, both the communities claimed that their respective populations have been undercounted. They have also demanded a re-survey. As per the caste census, the population of Lingayats stands at 66 lakh while that of Vokkaligas 61 lakh. However, the backward communities including SCs and STs welcomed the caste census.