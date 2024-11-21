No Connection Between TN Electricity Board And Adani Group: TN Minister Senthil Balaji

Karur: Tamil Nadu Power Minister Senthil Balaji on Thursday clarified that there is no connection between the Adani Group and Tamil Nadu Electricity Board.

Balaji today inspected the construction work of the newly constructed commercial complex at Kamaraj Market on behalf of the Karur Municipal Corporation.

Speaking to reporters, Balaji said, "For the last three years, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has not entered into any contract with Adani Group. However, information is being spread on social media that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and Adani Group are related. In this regard, anyone can contact me as a Minister of Electricity Department or the department officials and get an explanation at any time."

He also said that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Department considering the demand of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has entered into agreements to get about 1500 MW of electricity through the Centre to overcome the power shortage.

"Also, steps have been taken to meet the power requirement through solar power generation. For this, contracts have been made through the central government power company called Solar Energy," the Power Minister added.

"Electricity was procured at the rate of 7.01 paise during the previous regime. Currently, electricity is being purchased at 2.61 paise. It is very, very low. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has sufficient coal reserves to meet the coal-fired power requirement," Balaji concluded.