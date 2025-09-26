'No Comparison Between Nitish And Lalu Governments', Bihar Minister Bijendra Yadav Says NDA Will Retain Power
In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat, the eight-time MLA from Supaul hopes the NDA will retain power in the upcoming state assembly elections.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 10:33 AM IST
By Avinash
Patna: Bihar Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Thursday said that Nitish Kumar is an honest Chief Minister and no one can question his integrity.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the eight-time MLA from Supaul constituency expressed hope that the NDA will retain power in the upcoming state assembly elections.
“We have thought only about the common people and have always worked for their development,” the Minister said, adding that no comparison is possible between the Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad governments in the state, as the latter lacked integrity.
Bijendra Prasad Yadav has served as a minister under both leaders. "I was in the Janata Dal, and it was the Janata Dal that made Lalu Yadav the Chief Minister. When he formed the RJD, I was the minister of two departments at that time, but I did not join him,” he added.
Responding to a question on continued success from the Supaul constituency, he said,” It is because of nothing but work and honesty. I have been a minister for so many years, but I don't have a big house. Everyone who comes makes fun of me. There is a saying in Mithila that when the owner of the house is honest, even if the servants commit a little theft, there will be no decrease in prosperity."
“When Nitish Kumar became Chief Minister in 2005, I was the state president of the party (JDU). In the 20 years since then, the amount of work done on the power and communications sectors in Bihar is remarkable. Go to any village, any hamlet, and people now order goods online. Go to any intersection, and you'll find a shop, and people are getting employment,” he added.
Yadav said that the status of women in the state has improved under Nitish Kumar's rule. He alleged that the Congress and RJD had opposed women's reservation in Panchayats when it was introduced in 2006. “Today, there is a reservation in the recruitment of sub-inspectors and constables, a reservation in jobs, and the status of women has changed. The women of Bihar are standing firmly with development,” the minister said.
The minister added that during Lalu Yadav’s regime, even ministers and MLAs didn’t get their salaries. He also refuted claims by Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor that JDU will not win more than 25 seats in the state. “Today, leaders are too boastful. There is no limit to who will say what," he said.
Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's padayatra, Bijendra Yadav said, "You should ask those who are marching today, which road are they walking on? Was it built by Lalu Prasad Yadav or Nitish Kumar?"
Responding to Tejashwi Yadav’s allegations that the current government is copying the promises made by them, the minister said,” Who would copy from a 9th-grade failure who was born and raised during the time of scam money?”
Bijendra Prasad Yadav has represented this seat since 1990 and has won eight consecutive times. He won the first two times on a Janata Dal (United) ticket. In 2000, he won the election on a Samata Party ticket. Since then, he has consistently won on a JDU ticket. Bijendra Yadav played a key role in forming the Grand Alliance government in Bihar in 2015.
In 2020, Bijendra Prasad Yadav defeated Congress candidate Minnatullah Rahmani by 28,099 votes. He received 86,174 (50.2%) votes, while Congress received 58,075 (33.8%) votes. The Lok Janshakti Party finished third in this election. Supaul was the only district where the LJP had no impact in 2020.
Bijendra Prasad Yadav's influence in Supaul district is so great that in 2020, the NDA won all five assembly seats in the district, despite the LJP contesting the elections. Bijendra Yadav played a major role in making the Har Ghar Bijli Yojana successful in Bihar. Furthermore, Bihar is leading the country in prepaid meters, and Bijendra Yadav has played a major role in that. However, Bijendra Prasad Yadav often finds himself in the news for his statements.
