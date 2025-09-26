ETV Bharat / state

'No Comparison Between Nitish And Lalu Governments', Bihar Minister Bijendra Yadav Says NDA Will Retain Power

By Avinash

Patna: Bihar Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Thursday said that Nitish Kumar is an honest Chief Minister and no one can question his integrity.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the eight-time MLA from Supaul constituency expressed hope that the NDA will retain power in the upcoming state assembly elections.

“We have thought only about the common people and have always worked for their development,” the Minister said, adding that no comparison is possible between the Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad governments in the state, as the latter lacked integrity.

Bijendra Prasad Yadav has served as a minister under both leaders. "I was in the Janata Dal, and it was the Janata Dal that made Lalu Yadav the Chief Minister. When he formed the RJD, I was the minister of two departments at that time, but I did not join him,” he added.

Responding to a question on continued success from the Supaul constituency, he said,” It is because of nothing but work and honesty. I have been a minister for so many years, but I don't have a big house. Everyone who comes makes fun of me. There is a saying in Mithila that when the owner of the house is honest, even if the servants commit a little theft, there will be no decrease in prosperity."

“When Nitish Kumar became Chief Minister in 2005, I was the state president of the party (JDU). In the 20 years since then, the amount of work done on the power and communications sectors in Bihar is remarkable. Go to any village, any hamlet, and people now order goods online. Go to any intersection, and you'll find a shop, and people are getting employment,” he added.